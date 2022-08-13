Jaz McCay.png

Jaz McKay is a retired radio talk show host with 45 years of experience.

California Indian tribes currently have a legal monopoly on casino gambling in this state. This is a $9 billion-a-year industry.

This all started after Southern California’s Cabazon tribe prevailed in a 1987 U.S. Supreme Court decision. Tribes moved from bingo parlors in tents to HUGE casino resorts, despite opposition from other gambling interests, such as horse racing tracks, cardrooms and even Las Vegas casinos.