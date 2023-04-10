In the movie “Hunt for Red October” there’s a scene between Sam Neill’s character, Vasili Borodin, and Sean Connery’s character, Marco Ramius, where they are talking about what they will do in America if their defection from the Soviet Union works out.
Borodin: I will have a pickup truck … maybe even a recreational vehicle. And drive from state to state. Do they let you do that?
Ramius: No papers, state to state.
The movie came out in 1990 but takes place in 1984, a year before Gorbachev became the secretary of the Communist Party and seven years before the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. One of the freedoms we currently enjoy in the United States is the freedom to travel from state to state without the government tracking us or placing restrictions on our travel plans within our nation’s borders. Such unfettered freedom is becoming a thing of the past as states with abortion bans seriously consider travel bans for women seeking out-of-state abortion procedures and criminalizing those who help them.
Idaho just passed a law that targets teenage girls, making it a crime to transport a minor for the purposes of obtaining an abortion without the consent of her parents. If a local district attorney doesn’t want to prosecute, the law enables the state attorney general to take over enforcement of the ban. The law is written so it only bans travel for abortion purposes within the Idaho borders but, of course, the only way one can travel to another state is to travel inside Idaho to get to the border.
How does a state government enforce such a travel ban? How will the state be informed of such travel? While I don’t think the state has the funds to have travel inspection agents at the borders, I wonder if all Idaho residents will need to fill out paperwork with the state, informing the state of their travel plans.
Most folks who support abortion bans also argue strongly against a Big Brother government telling them what to do in all other parts of their lives. Will they vote to increase state taxes to pay the state workers who will process the travel paperwork? Perhaps, the state won’t try to enforce the travel ban through a monitoring of all its citizens but will instead rely on another technique found in the former Soviet Union or in North Korea today: have the citizens snitch on each other. Texas put a capitalist spin on the snitching by creating a financial reward system to incentivize the breakdown of trust among a community’s members. Maybe Idaho will do the same.
This law is about abortion but there are other controversial topics that make people very willing to abandon their belief in the freedom from state government control in order to force their particular political view on the rest of the citizens in the state. We in the United States pride ourselves of living in a land of freedom, of being the shining model of freedom that everyone else in the world looks up to.
That story of freedom is one of the reasons why we have so many people from around the world who want to move to the United States, bringing their fresh ideas and energy that creates a dynamic spirit of innovation found in very few other places in the world. With travel bans, citizen spying, and banning of teaching about topics that make state leaders uncomfortable, one wonders how different the U.S. will be from those other countries people are fleeing from.
Nick Strobel has been a professor at Bakersfield College for 27 years and writes the semi-monthly astronomy column for The Californian.