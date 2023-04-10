Nick Strobel

Nick Strobel has been a professor at BC for 26 years and writes the semi-monthly astronomy column for The Californian.

In the movie “Hunt for Red October” there’s a scene between Sam Neill’s character, Vasili Borodin, and Sean Connery’s character, Marco Ramius, where they are talking about what they will do in America if their defection from the Soviet Union works out.

Borodin: I will have a pickup truck … maybe even a recreational vehicle. And drive from state to state. Do they let you do that?