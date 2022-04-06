Imagine your car needs brake repairs and your entire family's safety depends on the work performed. But the technician doing the work was trained on vehicles made two decades ago. Would you be OK with that? I wouldn’t.
The reality is future technicians often train on old vehicles that lack current technologies. But at Bakersfield College, we’re changing that. To provide students with the most innovative, hands-on training possible, we’re expanding the BC automotive program through a partnership with the Greater Bakersfield New Car Dealers Association, automotive manufacturers, leading industry training programs and tool manufacturers to build a new state-of-the-art training facility at the Bakersfield Automall that opens later this month.
Under the agreement, the dealerships will provide newer used cars bought at auction or obtained through trade-in to the training facility to be reconditioned for resale. BC instructors will teach students how to work on the cars to build on what they’ve learned in the existing automotive program at the college. Once done, the cars will go back to the dealer and a portion of the subsequent resale will go to the Bakersfield College Foundation to support scholarships and continued growth of the automotive programs.
The new facility will put students in direct contact with potential employers and, in turn, this new training ground will provide a critical resource for dealerships and independent repair facilities that face an ongoing industry-wide shortage of new automotive technicians.
As the retirement rate of older technicians outpaces the new recruit rate, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 69,000 openings for automotive service technicians each year through 2030. Kern County already has a workforce deficit of roughly 2,230 jobs in this field, which pays an average annual salary of $59,380, according to recent labor market data. An advanced technician with proper training can earn $100,000 or more.
Thanks to a recent modernization of the BC automotive program, it’s easier and quicker than ever to get certified and trained to take one of these jobs. We recently restructured our program condensing to eight weeks what used to be taught over a 16-week course, and providing the option to take lecture classes online, which has reduced the time required for program completion. Students can complete a certificate program in as little as six months and a degree in 18 months. Soon, we’ll add courses in electric vehicle repair and maintenance, detailing and other aspects of the automotive business to ensure our training stays ahead of the curve.
The current workforce at local dealerships will also benefit from this new facility, with opportunities to take non-credit, tuition free classes to upskill and advance in their jobs. We also plan to offer tuition-free courses as soon as this summer that are open to the community at the facility. Our overarching partnership goal with this facility is to help students, workers and community members find full employment in the regional automotive industry, while creating a growing workforce.
Make no mistake, a car or truck made today is a significantly more complex machine than one made 20 years ago. With the rise of advanced driver-assistance systems, like anti-lock brakes, blind spot detection and lane departure warning systems, the job of an automotive technician requires high-level technical know-how and problem-solving skills. These demands will only intensify as electric vehicles become more widespread. With this new partnership, BC will provide students the chance to gain real-world experience, work on newer cars and learn to use industry-standard equipment and tools.
The timing couldn’t be better. Demand for repairs and maintenance is rebounding after the pandemic, dealerships are ready to hire and BC’s program is fine-tuned and revved up to quickly train and upskill a new generation of auto technicians.
Andrew Haney has taught automotive technology at Bakersfield College since 2015 and previously worked for BOSCH and CARQUEST.