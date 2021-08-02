Like many others in Kern County, l was greatly saddened to learn of the loss of a Kern County Sherriff's deputy in Wasco last week. He was a lawman, but he was also a husband, a father, a friend. He was someone's son. He was someone's brother. And, every day he put on his uniform and badge and went out to, if needed, put his life on the line for strangers. For you, for me. For people he never knew. Every day.
We all have heard the stories about law enforcement officers who cross the line. Get out of hand. Commit crimes of violence and death. It is easy to judge when one is looking in from afar. We cannot let the transgressions of a few color our outlook or opinion of all the rest who put on a badge every morning and don't know if they will come home that night.
It is because of my profound respect for these courageous and dedicated men and women that l find it extremely unusual and troubling that so many television "journalists" take such great pride and enjoyment in ridiculing the Capitol police officers and metropolitan police officers who shared their stories and experiences of Jan. 6 with the House committee last week.
People like Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity. They sit in front of the camera with their smug little smiles and their all-knowing attitudes and deride and insult those brave men who were ready to lay down their lives for this Congress, this Capitol, this country. These people who have never worn a uniform or stood up to a howling mob have the nerve to belittle and make fun of men and women who were not certain that they would live to see tomorrow. Or even that evening.
It always seems to be those who don't know or don't care who cast the first stone. Doesn't it seem a bit ironic that the party of law and order is the first one to denounce these brave young men and discount their sacrifice? I found it particularly troubling to watch that riot (it was a riot) and watch as police officers were beaten and brutalized with "Blue Lives Matter" flags. I am afraid that I must disagree with certain Republican members of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Those were not "tourists" or "patriots." They were an out-of-control mob. They were terrorists. If this is what "the party of Lincoln" has devolved to, I am so very thankful I am a Democrat.
Law enforcement officers deserve all the respect we can give them. They do a job that most of us would prefer not to do.They do it willingly, whether it is trying to save a mother and her children or the Capitol of our country. They certainly deserve more than what they received from the talking heads of Fox News. I would love to see how Tucker or Sean or Laura would have handled themselves in that situation.
God bless all those who put on that badge and serve.
Michael Cariker is retired and has been a substitute teacher for the last 11 years.