Now that school has resumed, the debate over which books and what sex education modules deserve banning has resumed as well. The banning now includes that salacious read: the Bible? Really?

I was all set to write a piece about needlessly racy books and sex ed content that are not good or too-soon for not-yet-ready young minds. Proper timing of exposure of reading and other kinds of sex ed material to kids is of critical importance for developing minds and still not-yet-fully-formed sexual and gender identities. Bad timing of certain kinds of content can be confusing, distressing, even traumatic. And can lead to some very bad — in some cases irreparable — life-altering premature hormonal and surgical decisions.