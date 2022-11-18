Now that school has resumed, the debate over which books and what sex education modules deserve banning has resumed as well. The banning now includes that salacious read: the Bible? Really?
I was all set to write a piece about needlessly racy books and sex ed content that are not good or too-soon for not-yet-ready young minds. Proper timing of exposure of reading and other kinds of sex ed material to kids is of critical importance for developing minds and still not-yet-fully-formed sexual and gender identities. Bad timing of certain kinds of content can be confusing, distressing, even traumatic. And can lead to some very bad — in some cases irreparable — life-altering premature hormonal and surgical decisions.
That said, the more I organized my thoughts, the more it occurred to me that I was sailing right on by something no less important: the fact that kids these days are exposed “outside school” to erotic material and entertainment just as harmful as the books and classroom curricula parents are seeking to ban inside school. We should not prioritize either over the other: the danger inside school over the danger outside. We need to aggressively confront both. But the U.S. Supreme Court and the California State Superintendent of Public Instruction make that virtually impossible.
Outside school sexually provocative music videos are everywhere, as is hard-core pornography of all kinds. Predatory chat rooms are mere keystrokes away from our children. And you think our kids don’t know how to access them? The internet was a good thing until predators and nefarious others opened cyber-tunnels to some very dark places that suck unlucky kids into a never-ending nightmare.
Kids are curious creatures who always find what they want. Try as we might to shelter our kids, there are too many harmful things swirling around and impacting them every minute of every day for sheltering to work. Long gone are the days before cable, the internet and subscriber TV when there were some standards controlling what was put out via print or film. What our kids could take in then was so much more limited.
Forty-plus years ago I gave a lecture on ethics at Pepperdine. In my discussion of the various ethical models I mentioned that the pleasure-seeking Hedonic model (pleasure is good/right, pain is bad/wrong) was subject to the same phenomenon as addiction: tolerance — the need for ever more of whatever to achieve the desired effect. In seeking pleasure, I noted, whatever floats your boat would need to become more and more extreme to keep you sailing. Well, fast-forward some 40 years, and here we are with entertainment so extreme all prior limits are gone and it’s all there for the taking. And yes, our Supreme Court did its part in declaring that what most of us think is obscene is a matter of freedom of expression, community taste and tolerance, and is protected under the First Amendment.
Banning books makes them all the more sought for. How to make book a bestseller (or a gotta-have-it for our kids)? Ban it. We all had our adolescent moments with Hemmingway, Salinger, Steinbeck, Phillip Roth, D.H. Lawrence, others. But they were nothing compared to getting caught up in the internet with Triple X Porn and perps trolling for unwary victims. Better to clue them in early than leave them easy prey.
Since we cannot perfectly shelter our kids, we can come along beside them and talk to them about what’s out there. We can discuss with them the dangers and landmines that can psychologically maim. We can educate and inoculate them about the hazards that accrue to exposure. Well-timed education and guidance are surely better than isolating from the world they’ll eventually have to live in. Best to teach them — when they’re psychologically ready — how to swim in it with you by their side than to shelter them, then have them plunge into a world they’re unprepared for.
Brik McDill, PhD. is a retired psychologist.