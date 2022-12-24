Just a few months ago, I was driving by Beardsley Elementary School as it was letting out. I watched swaths of young children walking home weaving through homeless encampments and people sprawled out on the sidewalk. This quality of life for our youth is unacceptable.
Without question, we need to do more to enforce the law, clear encampments, clean up trash and debris, stop the degradation of the Kern River Parkway, and improve safety within our community. Legally, this cannot be accomplished without having available space in our homeless support facilities. Whether they accept help or not is up to them, but we must have these options available.
Enter Tiney Oaks, Oildale’s first Supportive Services Facility.
Tiney Oaks will provide long overdue reprieve to a community that takes much of the brunt of Kern County’s homelessness crisis, particularly in the areas of Roberts Lane and North Chester.
This facility is not for people who are severely mentally ill and substance addicted. The County is currently expanding two inpatient psychiatric faculties to meet those needs.
Instead, Tiney Oaks will operate very similarly to the M Street and Brundage Lane navigation centers. It will address one of the root causes of Oildale’s blight, by finally providing a place for Oildale’s homeless community to live and receive services instead of wandering the area’s streets and camping by the adjacent riverbed.
Residents of Tiney Oaks will be housed in 50 separate sleeping quarters. This complex will be much smaller than other shelters, such as M Street, which houses several hundred people at one location. Like these facilities, Tiney Oaks will be referral only. It will operate within our countywide Coordinated Entry System and Homeless Management Information System and provide wrap-around services to all residents helping clients to clear barriers and prepare to move into permanent supportive housing.
Tiney Oaks’ location is strategically designed to ensure Oildale residents experiencing homelessness feel comfortable taking advantage of this resource. People are more likely to accept help in a location they are familiar with alongside people they know. Tiney Oaks will provide Oildale’s homeless population the help they desperately need while still allowing them to feel a part of their community.
Tiney Oaks’ proximity to other Oildale landmarks is equally important. Many Tiney Oaks clients need to go to work or school, visit family, access public transportation, and make doctor’s appointments, among others. This is not a prison, and no one wants to live somewhere where they can’t access the most important parts of their life and components critical to their plan to exit homelessness. Therefore, projects such as this across the country are routinely constructed in populated areas as opposed to miles outside of a city or segregated to an industrial area. We know this blueprint has worked successfully here locally and across the country, which is why we’re instating it in Oildale.
To our residents — we understand your concerns. You may be afraid Tiney Oaks will bring more homelessness to an area already overridden with it. You may fear for your safety or degradation of your parks. Unfortunately, this is already happening within your community — and it will continue if we don’t act.
Tiney Oaks is one of Kern County’s actions and it will prioritize the homeless already in Oildale, making the community cleaner, safer and more livable.
Tiney Oaks will be fenced in and monitored 24-7. It will have onsite security with law enforcement, trained professionals, and a beautiful outward appearance. Most importantly, it will start to chip away at the homelessness crisis in one of our most populated unincorporated areas, improving the quality of life for all who live there.
There is no magic bullet to homelessness. It takes a variety of tools, patience and persistence to be successful. While Tiney Oaks and other housing solutions are temporary, they’re needed while we work together on long-term solutions to create more supportive and affordable housing. This will take time as we work against California headwinds, however, we must advance these solutions, coupled with enforcement of law, to help our residents suffering in homelessness, secure the safety of our community, and regain quality of life that has been eroded over the past several years.
James Zervis is Kern County's chief operations officer.