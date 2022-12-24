Just a few months ago, I was driving by Beardsley Elementary School as it was letting out. I watched swaths of young children walking home weaving through homeless encampments and people sprawled out on the sidewalk. This quality of life for our youth is unacceptable.

Without question, we need to do more to enforce the law, clear encampments, clean up trash and debris, stop the degradation of the Kern River Parkway, and improve safety within our community. Legally, this cannot be accomplished without having available space in our homeless support facilities. Whether they accept help or not is up to them, but we must have these options available.