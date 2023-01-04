When a project to provide shelter or housing for our homeless neighbors is proposed, opposition typically falls into two camps:
1. We think this is a great project, but just not at this location.
2. It’s a waste of money and won’t work.
These perspectives reflect the frustration we all have with the trespassing trash, and sometimes criminal activity associated with street homelessness. These very real issues seem to continue to worsen on almost a daily basis in Bakersfield, Kern County and throughout California as more residents become homeless then are exiting homelessness. And unfortunately, its unlikely to significantly improve until the shortfall in housing units (which is causing rents to skyrocket) is resolved in California.
Over the past decade, housing production in California has not kept up with demand due to increasingly expensive state building codes, zoning regulations, and abuse of the California Environmental Quality Act to delay or block housing projects. A recent article in The Atlantic titled “The Obvious Answer To Homelessness” by Jerusalem Demsas presents these issues well. This housing gap in California took decades to create and will take significant time to unwind, requiring both local and state regulatory reforms some of which is already being worked on.
But, in the meantime, we know leaving individuals on the street is not working and actually is very expensive to the taxpayer due to costs related to clean-up, the healthcare system, law enforcement and other impacts. We also know homeless individuals placed in interim (temporary) or permanent supportive housing tend to improve their health, have less involvement with law enforcement, and aren’t leaving piles of trash or abandoned carts around town. All of which increases the qualify of life within our community.
Tiney Oaks, the Oildale Supportive Services Housing Facility, to be located in a neighborhood currently significantly impacted by street homelessness, will provide interim housing for approximately 50 individuals who are on the street. Once they receive shelter, they are no longer living in the alleys, riverbed or sidewalks and creating the trash and other nuisances we all complain about. Residents of Tiney Oaks will also have access services they need on their path to exiting homelessness. While not 100 percent successful, over 90 percent who get placed into permanent housing remain in the housing after two years. This is an outcome we all should be able to agree on.
While the long-term solution to homelessness is dependent on addressing the lack of affordable housing in California, temporary supportive housing solutions such as Tiney Oaks are needed to bridge this gap, provide immediate help for those in need, and in turn improve the quality of life for our broader community.
Stephen Pelz is executive director of the Housing Authority of the County of Kern.