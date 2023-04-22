I don’t recognize America. Something’s off. Sure, we’ve had our family fights. Our civil rights/voting rights conflicts still occur. We had our Vietnam anti-war student protests, and others before and since. Our fights were about real things in a real world. But this feels different. Eerie. Schizophrenic. Like part of our family’s gone “through the looking glass” and is living down Alice’s rabbit hole of unreality filled with a foul miasma of lies.

One-third of registered Republican and Republican-leaning voters say they will vote again for the “Great I Am.” Especially poignant now are the words of John Stuart Mill: "Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends than that good men should look on and do nothing," and Thomas Jefferson: "All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent."

