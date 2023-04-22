I don’t recognize America. Something’s off. Sure, we’ve had our family fights. Our civil rights/voting rights conflicts still occur. We had our Vietnam anti-war student protests, and others before and since. Our fights were about real things in a real world. But this feels different. Eerie. Schizophrenic. Like part of our family’s gone “through the looking glass” and is living down Alice’s rabbit hole of unreality filled with a foul miasma of lies.
One-third of registered Republican and Republican-leaning voters say they will vote again for the “Great I Am.” Especially poignant now are the words of John Stuart Mill: "Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends than that good men should look on and do nothing," and Thomas Jefferson: "All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent."
We were once a grounded pragmatic people following the notions of Hamilton, Madison, and Jay of the Federalist Papers in which the processes we eventually adopted in our Constitution laid out discrete methods of coming to rough consensus on things, though devoid of any coordinates to tell us where we should be heading and why.
We’re accustomed to thinking of ourselves as a shining city upon a hill, a beacon of light to the world. To make that happen we should be working together with a shared vision of what we should be all about, what we want, where we should go, and what we should be doing with ourselves. Our two political parties each have radically opposing views of how we should go about our national, administrative, legislative, judicial and executive business. It took more than four centuries to get where we are, and we find ourselves facing our Founders’ worst nightmare: a dictatorial charismatic demagogue seeking reelection solely to satisfy his lust for power and wealth. Mr. Trump did it once and may do it again — to the horror of our international allies.
Is this the worst we’ve experienced? Probably. We had a president who didn’t even want the office (Fillmore). We’ve had fisticuffs and pistols drawn and canes wielded in the Senate Chamber (Brooks against Sumner). As presidents we’ve had monarchists, racists, bigots, drunks, philanderers, an accused bigamist, scoundrels, war criminals. Andrew Jackson, after a bacchanalian inaugural bash in the White House — destroying most of the first floor, marched Native Americans westward across the South to their deaths (his barbaric Trail of Tears). And said of a Supreme Court ruling he didn’t like, “It’s their decision, let them enforce it.” Now we have a candidate for reelection as president with a proudly proclaimed record of sexual assaults (recall the "Access Hollywood" tapes). And, if that’s not enough, who is a multiply accused rapist now facing trial for that, under indictment for miscellaneous other crimes, and facing five other possible criminal indictments for an assortment of other crimes.
Let’s remind ourselves that the kind of people we are determines the kind of nation we become which broadcasts throughout the world the kind of people we are. Who we elect as our leaders tells a revealing story about who and what we as a people are all about.
The moral of our national story? Can’t tell yet. We’re still evolving. There may be some truth to what Lincoln said about leadership: “You can fool some of the people all the time, and all the people some of the time. But you can’t fool all the people all the time.” And maybe there’s something to be said as well that our experiment in democracy is based on the unproven (and shaky?) proposition that the “majority of the people will be right the majority of the time.”
We’ve been lucky so far. But runs of luck can end. Perhaps the best counsel came from Lincoln during our first civil war: “Let us not pray that God is on our side; but that we are on God's.”
Brik McDill, Ph.D. is a retired psychologist and author of "Dangerous Marriage"; "Parenting the Prodigal"; and "Raising Safety-Smart Kids." His newest, “Instilling Ethical Excellence... A Guide for Instilling Ethical Excellence in our Children,” is in production with an international publisher.