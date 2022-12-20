Robyn Field Ph.D_ (3) 4.jpg

Robyn Field, Ph.D., is an administrator with Kaiser Permanente Behavioral Health Services.

The holiday season has arrived! What comes to mind when you consider the weeks before you? Family gatherings, traditional meals and treats, children’s excitement, and annual celebrations of faith? Or, are you among many who approach the holidays with a bit of dread, anxiety or sadness? Even positive events in our lives can be very stressful, and it is normal to have mixed feelings about the tasks you will tackle between now and New Year’s Day. Given our tendency to pack seemingly endless responsibilities into a 24-hour day, it is no surprise that we may have some misgivings about getting through the coming weeks of added obligations.

It is possible to survive, even THRIVE, during the holidays if you take to heart some of the suggestions below: