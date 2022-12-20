The holiday season has arrived! What comes to mind when you consider the weeks before you? Family gatherings, traditional meals and treats, children’s excitement, and annual celebrations of faith? Or, are you among many who approach the holidays with a bit of dread, anxiety or sadness? Even positive events in our lives can be very stressful, and it is normal to have mixed feelings about the tasks you will tackle between now and New Year’s Day. Given our tendency to pack seemingly endless responsibilities into a 24-hour day, it is no surprise that we may have some misgivings about getting through the coming weeks of added obligations.
It is possible to survive, even THRIVE, during the holidays if you take to heart some of the suggestions below:
Maximize your time by planning ahead and pacing your activities. Even if you are not a planner, make this the one time per year that you sit down and make some notes. Prioritize how you will spend your time. Eliminate some obligations that add little value to your life, which means you will have more energy for those tasks that really contribute meaning to the holidays for you and your family. For example, there is no rule that says you must accept every invitation or stay until the last guest is gone. You have a right to prioritize your time to avoid exhaustion. Make your “to do” list and then remove non-essential activity. If you typically have a holiday meal at your house, choose a menu that can be prepared in advance, enlist the help of others to clean and decorate, put your perfectionistic expectations in check. No one will remember if your baseboards are clean. They will remember how they felt at your party.
Maintain healthy habits. Approach the holidays as an endurance run, not a sprint. We often forget the impact our physical health has on our mental health. It is easier to maintain a positive attitude when you feel rested and fit. Continue your daily routine as much as possible, for example, go to bed and eat meals at your usual times. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. If you take medications, be sure you plan ahead to avoid running out if your pharmacy is closed or your doctor unavailable. It is reasonable to share the goodies all around you, but eat smaller portions and include lots of fruits and vegetables that will fill you up with fewer calories. If you overindulge one day, compensate by eating a little less the next day. Alcohol is a depressant, so if you must drink, hold yourself to a one-drink per day policy. Use opportunities to walk or exercise more during these weeks which will boost your mood and help you sleep at night.
Manage your financial stress by creating a list of items you will need to purchase and a realistic budget – and then stick to it! If you have little time for shopping, consider shopping online or getting the people on your list a gift card to their favorite store, restaurant or activity. If money is scarce, your friends and family may enjoy homemade items this year (unless having to make them adds to your stress!) This holiday season will be gone in a few short weeks. You will have much fonder memories if you do not saddle yourself with debt.
Manage your emotional stress by keeping expectations of yourself and the season realistic, rather than ideal. Even people who thoroughly enjoy the holidays can experience fluctuating moods. One strategy is to be flexible and open to new traditions, as loved ones come into and pass out of your family unit. Many people have found it valuable to develop a spirit of gratitude to counteract negative emotional triggers. Be prepared for increased stressors by planning periods of relaxation and renewal. One of the least expensive, relaxing activities may be an extended warm bath or closing your eyes to listen to music that relaxes, inspires or energizes you.
If the holiday season seems to magnify your feelings of loss or loneliness, think of a way you could acknowledge and celebrate the memory of loved ones who have passed. Consider planning time to be around others that would be personally rewarding or meaningful. For instance, consider donating your time or talents to a charity for those who are less fortunate. Your sense of isolation may, also, be reduced if you attend faith-based or cultural events, join an online support group, or Skype with friends or family who cannot be with you.
How do you know whether you are experiencing temporary “holiday blues” or a more serious disorder such as depression? About 20 percent of the population will develop a depressive disorder during their lifetime. Signs and symptoms of depression include:
• Depressed mood, irritability or sadness nearly every day
• Loss of interest or pleasure in most everything
• Feeling worthless, helpless, hopeless or guilty
• Loss of energy or excessive fatigue
• Inability to sleep or sleeping too much
• Change in appetite with rapid weight loss or gain
• Trouble with thinking and concentration
• Recurrent thoughts of death or suicide
If you are experiencing these symptoms and they are causing problems in your daily activities, responsibilities, and relationships, please seek help from a mental health professional, your physician, or your faith-based clergy. Depression can be successfully treated! Even if you do not meet the criteria for depression but find that sadness, regret, loss, trauma, anger or conflict seem to crop up at this time of year, consider discussing it with your physician or call 1-855-323-2700 to request an appointment at Behavioral Health Services. You do not need a referral to make an appointment.
Finally, if you are feeling more overwhelmed than joyous this holiday season, consider how you might incorporate some of the suggestions above to ensure you THRIVE in the weeks ahead.
Robyn Field, Ph.D., is an administrator with Kaiser Permanente Behavioral Health Services in Kern County.