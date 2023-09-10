The recent attack on the GET bus driver highlights the growing issue of violence in our community. As an orientation and mobility specialist, I work with individuals who have a profound visual impairment in learning how to navigate our community. This has required me, and my clients, to walk and use public transit in almost every neighborhood in Kern County over the last 15 years.

I am here to tell you that this has become more and more of a precarious enterprise during that time. In the last five years alone, I have directly experienced or witnessed the following while using public transportation, waiting at a bus stop, or when traveling around a neighborhood: twice a gun has been pointed at me; I have been spit on or physically threatened by panhandlers; I have had to physically engage with individuals who would not stop bothering/touching a client (who is blind); I have witnessed multiple fights around bus stops that were fairly violent in nature; I have witnessed both staff and passengers being threatened on public transportation multiple times.

Joe Gutcher is a Bakersfield orientation and mobility specialist and teacher for the visually impaired.

