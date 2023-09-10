The recent attack on the GET bus driver highlights the growing issue of violence in our community. As an orientation and mobility specialist, I work with individuals who have a profound visual impairment in learning how to navigate our community. This has required me, and my clients, to walk and use public transit in almost every neighborhood in Kern County over the last 15 years.
I am here to tell you that this has become more and more of a precarious enterprise during that time. In the last five years alone, I have directly experienced or witnessed the following while using public transportation, waiting at a bus stop, or when traveling around a neighborhood: twice a gun has been pointed at me; I have been spit on or physically threatened by panhandlers; I have had to physically engage with individuals who would not stop bothering/touching a client (who is blind); I have witnessed multiple fights around bus stops that were fairly violent in nature; I have witnessed both staff and passengers being threatened on public transportation multiple times.
It is clearly becoming more and more of a regular occurrence that individuals working in public spaces, and/or with the public directly, experience or witness things that would have been much more shocking 20 years ago.
If you know someone who drives a bus, ask them what they see; ask your friend who works at the front office of a school; ask the Walmart greeter or cashier. It is clear that the only people who refuse to see this issue for what it is are those whose daily life isolates them from such events or those who benefit (financially, politically, ideologically) from the denial of its increased occurrence. We either take measures to protect people who move in public spaces, and/or engage with the public, or events like this will continue to happen with increased regularity.
There was a time when I would work in any environment with a client. That, to the detriment of my clients, is no longer the case. I am no longer confident that I can keep my clients and myself safe and unmolested in many of the public spaces around Bakersfield.
Joe Gutcher is a Bakersfield orientation and mobility specialist and teacher for the visually impaired.