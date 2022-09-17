Linda Willis (2).jpg

On Sept. 8, The Californian summarized Bill Thomas’ statements on the Kern Community College District Board elections in an article titled “Thomas questions Scrivner family politics.” During a ribbon cutting ceremony for Bakersfield College’s new Science and Engineering Building, the retired Republican Congressman shamed John Antonaros — chief of staff for County Supervisor Zack Scrivner — for having the audacity to run in an open election for a KCCD seat currently held by Democrat Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg.

Thomas’ interest in the KCCD seems very personal.

Recommended for you