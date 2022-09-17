On Sept. 8, The Californian summarized Bill Thomas’ statements on the Kern Community College District Board elections in an article titled “Thomas questions Scrivner family politics.” During a ribbon cutting ceremony for Bakersfield College’s new Science and Engineering Building, the retired Republican Congressman shamed John Antonaros — chief of staff for County Supervisor Zack Scrivner — for having the audacity to run in an open election for a KCCD seat currently held by Democrat Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg.
Thomas’ interest in the KCCD seems very personal.
1) Thomas raised a lot of money to get Gomez-Heitzberg elected as his replacement on the KCCD Board, and yet he accuses Scrivner of only trusting people he can control through finances. Unfortunately, in today’s politics especially, money plays a huge role in who gets elected. Equity in campaign finance laws would certainly change the way we select our representatives. Candidates would need to stand on their merits alone.
2) Thomas believes if the incumbent has his stamp of approval for doing a good job, the incumbent should run unopposed. Per Thomas, “So you just wonder why somebody (Antonaros) would want to run against an incumbent who you heard clearly is a significant and positive influence and keeping us to the schedule that we said we were going to meet.”
Thomas may have forgotten that an opponent can sharpen a candidate’s focus, as well as hold a candidate accountable for decisions made in their elected position. Furthermore, running unopposed as an incumbent does not necessarily mean the incumbent is doing a great job and therefore all opponents need to back off.
3) Thomas believes the campus expansion of BC should be the true focus of the KCCD Board. “I think, frankly, they (Scrivners) want to make a move on school boards so they can deal with what’s being taught — and we’ve been dealing with our commitment to the community to build on time and within budget,” per Thomas.
Unless Bill Thomas has a crystal ball and can see that the elections of Christina Scrivner and Antonaros would completely derail his objective of how to use Measure J funds, I say let the voters decide who should sit on the board. Raising concerns over what and how curriculum is taught, whether multiple sides/opinions to an issue are presented and ensuring equity of education does not mean you can’t be good Measure J stewards at the same time.
According to KCCD’s website, “The Mission of the Kern Community College District is to provide outstanding educational programs and services that are responsive to our diverse students and communities.”
They detail five strategic goals to accomplish this purpose. Of the specific strategic goals for Bakersfield College, of which there are four, only one addresses the use of Measure J funds to complete the Peace Garden Complex, the new Science and Engineering Building, the new Athletics Center, the remodel of the Welcome Center and the remodel of the Administrative Services Building.
The other three strategic goals for BC focus on student learning, student progression and completion, and leadership and engagement. While Bill Thomas may see Gomez-Heitzeberg as instrumental in pushing forward the schedule of campus expansion, there are myriad issues facing the KCCD.
Let’s not forget that we live in a representative democracy and our government is for the people and run by the people and citizen participation in the governing process is key to our success. It is Antonaros’ right to run for a seat on the KCCD board, just as it is Christina Scrivner’s or Gomez-Heitzeberg’s. On Nov. 8, the citizens will decide who to vote into office and who to vote out. As a one-time Bakersfield College political science instructor, I’m sure Thomas understands the definition of a representative democracy.
Linda Willis is a 25-year resident of Kern County, a small business owner and active in local educational issues.