It took a full month before CityServe held a “Neighborhood Meeting” to inform its Westchester neighbors that they have received a state grant of $29 million to build 126 “transitional housing units” at the corner of F Street and Golden State Highway in the old Montgomery Ward parking lot.
According to CityServe’s Director Robin Robinson, “Tenants will have access to drug rehabilitation and job training programs, as well as counseling and family reunification for those who need it.” On paper, this sounds like a worthy program, but in reality, CityServe was not transparent with their intentions.
The Westchester neighborhood knew nothing about the project until it was released to the media on Jan. 13, 2022 and a front-page article published in The Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 14, 2022. Not one Westchester resident was interviewed in those TV and print media reports. Even our elected officials for the Westchester neighborhood, Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales and Mayor Karen Goh, immediately jumped on board with the project before asking for neighborhood — which include their constituents, too — feedback.
In The Californian story, Councilman Gonzales called this project a “feather in our cap for downtown Bakersfield” and Mayor Goh said, “I’m grateful for this opportunity to provide good housing for persons in need.” But again, these elected officials failed to reach out to Westchester residents — many of whom have owned their homes for decades — before making these grand statements.
At the meeting — which was not advertised to the neighborhood in any way we’ve been able to locate; flyers were printed and distributed by a Westchester resident at her own expense — we were told the reason CityServe didn’t announce their plans any earlier is because the state grant required a moratorium. Although, they knew their plans prior to applying for the grant. We also learned these types of projects can legally bypass rezoning and public hearings.
CityServe also stated they were not required to host this meeting and committed to having more meetings. We hope future gatherings can foster a more open, transparent process. At this first meeting, an overflow crowd of at least 120 Westchester residents were asked to fill out cards with their questions and contact information. A live question-and-answer session following Ms. Robinson’s 45-minute public relations speech was not going to be allowed, although comments and questions were still asked.
Ms. Robinson has also stated to media that CityServe has been transparent as they could be with their Westchester neighbors and they did not expect any “pushback.” But we do not believe they have been transparent about this project and that’s not being good neighbors … So, we are pushing back.
Felix Adamo is a retired photojournalist. He and his wife, Teresa Adamo have lived in the Westchester neighborhood since 1992.