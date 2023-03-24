Herb Benham, I hear you! I’m just hoping the delivery of real paper newspapers continues for at least another 10 years. You see, I’m planning to live until I’m 97 years old and I almost had a heart attack when recently I went out and there was no newspaper due to snow on the highways and road closures.
If the newspaper stopped arriving each morning like clockwork in my driveway, I’m fearful that I may not be able to adjust. After the required glass of fresh squeezed orange juice and a cup of freshly brewed coffee, my health requires the smell of newsprint. You may laugh, call me old-fashioned, but there’s just something about the sound of rustling newspaper that cannot be duplicated on an iPad.
I’m the most fortunate of elderly ladies to have a young teen living next door since he was 7 years old. All these years, he has set my trash cans out and puts my morning papers just outside my door so I never have to walk out into the cold or rain. Whether I’m gone for one day or many he unfailingly collects each and every day’s newspaper, saving them for when I return so I can check the obits, just to make sure.
In 1948 my parents bought their first home on El Tejon Avenue in Oildale and the first thing they did was order The Bakersfield Californian delivered. I remember each afternoon, after walking home from Beardsley School, opening our picket fence gate and getting the just-delivered afternoon Californian from the front yard. Going inside, turning on the swamp cooler to cool down from my long walk, I opened the newspaper and turned immediately to the society section. The makings of a teenager’s dreams were in that newspaper every day! There I could see photos of newly engaged couples and read about the latest weddings; details of bride’s dresses, veils and flowers; colors worn by bridesmaids; designer and fabrics chosen (peau de soie, is that a silk?). I imagined myself attending fancy fundraising parties at the exotic, downtown El Tejon Hotel or being invited to happenings at the Women’s Club.
Then there was that real life princess on the other side of the world . . . Princess Elizabeth was marrying Prince Philip! A fairy tale in the making that was brought into our everyday lives, details courtesy of The Bakersfield Californian. I was there, at the wedding, in my imagination, reading and seeing through newsprint a vivid description of her elaborate silk (peau de soie?) embroidered, pearl-embellished wedding dress. Again, in 1953, when the princess was crowned Queen of England, I read about the golden carriage she rode through the streets of London, the details of her many jeweled crown and the silk embroidered coronation dress that incorporated emblems from each of the British Empire’s colonies.
Settling in each morning skimming through our Local News, and glancing at the World News, then refilling my coffee cup, I usually read in detail the obits, not that I know all those who have passed, but having lived in Bakersfield since I was 10 years old, there is usually someone written about that I have some familiarity with. I often wonder if each person would have approved of what was written about them or would they be surprised at what their family, or the person assigned to do this write-up, had actually found interesting to say. Of course that got me thinking that maybe I’ll just write my own obituary to make sure my family gets it right. Perhaps I’d better hurry up!
Wait! I look forward to The Californian continuing its paper delivery for 10 more years for me, and way beyond that for future generations.
Nada Nuanez Byrum is an 87-year-old retired real estate broker.