IMG_3763.jpg

Nada (Barnes) Nuanez-Byrum

Herb Benham, I hear you! I’m just hoping the delivery of real paper newspapers continues for at least another 10 years. You see, I’m planning to live until I’m 97 years old and I almost had a heart attack when recently I went out and there was no newspaper due to snow on the highways and road closures.

If the newspaper stopped arriving each morning like clockwork in my driveway, I’m fearful that I may not be able to adjust. After the required glass of fresh squeezed orange juice and a cup of freshly brewed coffee, my health requires the smell of newsprint. You may laugh, call me old-fashioned, but there’s just something about the sound of rustling newspaper that cannot be duplicated on an iPad.

Recommended for you