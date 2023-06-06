You will remember her ... that high-heeled, elegant, “dressed for success” woman who, in the 1950s, sold tires at the big, fancy new store that curved around the Garces Circle. Then she went off to live in the jungles of Brazil.
Marie Barnes was her name.
A woman who was obsessed with enough ambition to fulfill all her dreams; dreams that were dreamed in her book-filled head while standing in the hot, humid cotton fields of her father’s Oklahoma farm, saying to herself, “I will see and explore the world someday!”
A woman who, during The Great Depression, came from Oklahoma to California as a newlywed; who stood in line for government-issued cheese and unlabeled canned food; she traveled the valley and coast following the crops ... not quite what she had imagined as a girl.
A woman who, in 1946 post-war America, recognized a business opportunity and bought the Rio Grande gas station, Oildale. Then another opportunity ... a small tire store on East 18th Street; and a larger one at Garces Circle; another on Oak Street. She found running businesses a heady, exhilarating experience.
A woman who, as she approached middle age, was able to start living her travel dreams. Mexico, top to bottom, coast to coast, eight weeks driving in a tiny Karman Ghia (VW) filled with canned food, for emergencies.
A woman who, at 50 years of age, survived adventures, then created more when exploring South America, top to bottom, starting in Columbia, then Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil. “Wait! Brazil! There’s gold here? We will find it. Send home for dredges!” Always adaptable, she quickly learned to speak Portuguese. Joining an expedition of missionaries, she traveled deep into the jungles, searching for that elusive Brazilian gold with other gold miners, exploring the rivers and tributaries of the Amazon by dugout canoes that often had to be carried.
Once while flying in a two-passenger plane as the third person on board, she almost fell out into the sky when the passenger door flew open. “Hang on!! Hang on!” She clung tightly to her friend in the middle seat, screaming and laughing until the little plane could find a place to land in the dense jungle; another tale to savor and tell, another harrowing adventure.
On they trekked, through steamy forests teeming with danger. She slept at night in a hammock fighting off swarms of mosquitoes. When stricken with malaria, fevered and delirious, she was cared for by kind, indigenous, village people; and, again, she lived. Then, finally, Marie Barnes found something she could not do; she could not find gold in Brazil!
Resigned, she said, “I’ll start a business. Right here, in this lush, exotic, cosmopolitan city of Manaus, in the heart of the rainforest with a splendorous Renaissance Revival opera house. Let us send these beautiful tropical fish from the Amazon Rivers to the United States so they can fill aquariums, big and small, for homes and offices. “
A woman who, in a popular tropical fish magazine, was named one of the most knowledgeable of Amazon Basin tropical fish experts of her time. On her infrequent trips to the United States to consult with her importing customers, local Manaus residents beseeched her to bring back for them those most popular, USA made, Lee’s denim jeans. Another opportunity for a business? Soon she had one of the busiest boutique shops in all Manaus.
A woman who, at age 70, finally came home, home from the jungles of Brazil to the streets of Bakersfield.
My Mom, a reader, a dreamer, a doer, a curious and fearless adventurer, a faith-filled woman. She lived her life to the max and at age 89, a week before her death, she was on the phone planning a train trip across the Canadian Rockies with her best friend. She said to me, “I’m ready for that last journey. I’ve done it all. I’m anxious to see what’s on the other side.”
Nada Barnes Nuanez Byrum is an 87-year-old retired Bakersfield real estate broker.