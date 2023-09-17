There was a boy who was told he could not march in the band at halftime because he played on the football team. There was not enough time to change from a football uniform to a band outfit and get into formation at halftime. He proposed to both teachers: “I think I can manage this quick change. Can I give it a try?”
Doubting this could ever happen, both coach and band leader OK'd it, once! At the very moment the halftime whistle blew, this enterprising young man raced to the locker room, grabbed his trombone, band jacket and hat, throwing it on over his football uniform as he raced back to the end zone where the band was lining up. He goes down in history as the only kid at his high school to perform three years in the band while on the football team.
He admits: He graduated with a disappointing C-minus GPA. But, no matter, upon graduation he was joining the U.S. Navy, as his older brother and sister had done three years earlier. He was off to San Diego’s boot camp so he could learn to fight the bad guys.
There was a boy who read the sign on the small town’s only public swimming pool: “Spanish only on Monday.” Tuesday they cleaned the pool. He and his older brother looked at each other and said, “I’m sure they don’t mean us, we don’t know how to speak Spanish.” All summer they swam whenever they wanted ... at night. They were unusually good at high-jumping!
(FYI: In the 1940s and ’50s Hispanic people born in the United States were referred to as “Spanish”; we ate Spanish food, not Mexican food; Latino/Latina had not entered our vocabulary yet.)
There was a 19-year-old U.S. Navy veteran who was told he probably would not live more than a year after contracting tuberculosis while serving in the Navy. But, against all odds, after two years of complete bedrest in the Prescott, Ariz., sanitarium, he was discharged and went on to live a healthy life until age 57.
There was a 22-year-old U.S. Navy veteran who was told while recovering from a military-related illness that he was eligible, through the GI Bill of Rights, to go to any four-year college of his choosing. After his hospital discharge and a few weeks spent visiting his family and friends, he packed up his guitar — which he had learned to play during his recovery — and headed to Stockton. He had always wanted to live in California and the pictures of this college were so beautiful; he knew it was the school for him.
Driving around the shady campus, he found the administration building and with transcripts in hand, filled out the application. As the counselor looked it over, this veteran was told, “I’m so sorry, young man. We cannot accept you with a high school C-minus GPA.” Crestfallen, he remembered reading about an entrance exam and asked, “Since I’m already here, can I take the entrance exam?” He passed with a 94% and graduated four years later from the University of Pacific with honors and a degree in business and a minor in Spanish to round out his education.
There was a Hispanic man, very successful and locally well-known, through his many Bakersfield businesses. He decided to activate his California real estate broker’s license and start a new career. With broker’s license in hand, he applied to place this license with a real estate agency and was told, “I’m sorry; we just do not have an empty desk at this time.” This is what he heard at five other offices. He was well aware it does not take a desk to sell real estate. So, what did this enterprising businessman do? He started his own real estate office and was extremely successful marketing to Spanish-speaking buyers and sellers, an unfilled niche at that time. This was not too long ago, 1972.
There was a young Catholic bridegroom who had eloped with a non-Catholic young woman. Her mother told her, “Daughter, never mind; with our prayers, God will convert him to our religion within a year.” He died at a ripe old age, still a “Mass every Sunday” Catholic, and still happily married to the same woman. His wife, on the other hand, after 10 years of living with him, converted to Catholicism. This patient, faith-filled man had given her a nonjudgmental, “just the way you are” kind of love.
Isn’t there a saying, “Actions speak louder than words”?
And then there is “Don’t take ‘no’ for an answer.”
Nada Nuanez Byrum is a retired real estate broker who lives in Bakersfield.