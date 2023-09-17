There was a boy who was told he could not march in the band at halftime because he played on the football team. There was not enough time to change from a football uniform to a band outfit and get into formation at halftime. He proposed to both teachers: “I think I can manage this quick change. Can I give it a try?”

Doubting this could ever happen, both coach and band leader OK'd it, once! At the very moment the halftime whistle blew, this enterprising young man raced to the locker room, grabbed his trombone, band jacket and hat, throwing it on over his football uniform as he raced back to the end zone where the band was lining up. He goes down in history as the only kid at his high school to perform three years in the band while on the football team.

Nada Nuanez Byrum is a retired real estate broker who lives in Bakersfield.