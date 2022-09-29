JudyGoad.jpg

Judy Goad is executive director of Right to Life of Kern County. She can be reached at righttolife@rtlkc.org.

On Nov. 8, California voters will be asked to vote on a measure that will add an amendment to the state’s Constitution to ensure all abortions, without limitation and up to the moment of birth, be allowed and protected.

Proposition 1 was crafted by politicians in response to the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year. This proposition removes all mention of the viability restriction (typically 24 weeks) found in California law.