On Nov. 8, California voters will be asked to vote on a measure that will add an amendment to the state’s Constitution to ensure all abortions, without limitation and up to the moment of birth, be allowed and protected.
Proposition 1 was crafted by politicians in response to the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year. This proposition removes all mention of the viability restriction (typically 24 weeks) found in California law.
Proposition 1 is completely unnecessary as California already has some of the most permissive abortion laws in America.
Under the current Reproductive Privacy Act, “the state may not deny or interfere with a woman’s right to choose or obtain an abortion prior to viability of the fetus, or when the abortion is necessary to protect the life or health of the woman.” Proposition 1 offers no such restriction.
Proposition 1, whose co-authors include Assemblyman Rudy Salas and Sen. Melissa Hurtado, says “The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”
The wording of Proposition 1 is vague in that it implies women currently do not have a right to receive abortion or contraceptives. In California, there are no restrictions on women obtaining the contraceptive method of their choice, further evidence that Proposition 1 is unnecessary and will only allow killing innocent children up to the day of delivery, with no questions asked.
Is this really who we are? According to a recent Rasmussen Reports and Real Impact survey, it isn’t. Only 13 percent of California’s likely voters surveyed believe abortion should be legal at any time during pregnancy up to the moment of birth. In what must come as a shock to our pro-abortion state legislature, 87 percent of California’s likely voters believe some limits should be placed on abortions. Proposition 1 would remove the possibility of even the most humane and common-sense restrictions.
Abortion is the deliberate termination of a pregnancy that always ends in the death of a child. Now California legislators are insisting we allow the ending of human lives up to the day of their births. That this bill would allow even the opportunity to do so speaks of its depravity.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade did return the responsibility of determining if and how abortions should be allowed to the states, more importantly, to the voters of those states. A no vote on Proposition 1 would mean that this unnecessary change to our constitution would not happen, and current reproductive rights would continue to exist under state law.
Women will continue to have the right to choose what to do with their bodies, but the problem with abortion is that there are always two lives involved. And one of those lives always meets a violent end — every single time.
Vote no on Proposition 1.
Judy Goad is executive director of Right to Life of Kern County. She can be reached at righttolife@rtlkc.org.