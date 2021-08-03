The plague is back. Those tiny COVID viruses are leaping among and into us as never before. And we are weary, like those in an endless war. Even more, our weariness extends to death, to trivial, selfish notions of freedom, and to self-righteous lies. In all of this, the wisdom of weariness will help us see what an authentic good life is in this ephemeral existence, to help us ignore the voices of the world that clog our minds and hearts in this worrisome time of division, to help us be energized by compassion, truth and beauty.
We are weary of death. The deaths of family, friends, and so many in our community, the deaths from the virus and from the suicides of the young who have despaired over their less joyful lives. So what can the wisdom of weariness teach us as we suffer in the clutches of this nimble virus? It can teach us that we are one with nature, not haughtily above it.
That although we are amazing tool makers — cars, airplanes, space ships, cell phones, computers, and the internet — we can be brought low by a tiny virus. The wisdom of weariness is to see that we are interwoven with this world, one with all of its inhabitants, from our neighbors to insects to our pets. A world ravaged at times by floods, fires, tornadoes, and our own carelessness. A world that can give us joy, not from gizmos, but from the beauty of the sunrise in the morning and the moon at night. The wisdom of weariness is to prize life, all life.
We are weary of trivial notions of freedom. With the resurgence of COVID, we are at war over wearing masks, as though to protect ourselves and others is a fundamental attack on our freedom. That requiring them, and vaccines, in public places is tyranny, like living in China. How irrational. We still have the right to speak our minds, to read what we wish, to formulate and share our thoughts and beliefs with groups that agree with us, and to protest in public.
Also, we can live as we wish: be tattooed or button downed, to rap or sing hymns, to live in RVs or gated communities, to stay at home watching TV or travel across the country. The wisdom of weariness teaches us that we possess true freedom: the freedom to determine, and live, and preach what we consider the good life, to embrace the philosophy or religion we think true. That wearing masks is no more of a limitation on our freedom than speed limits or drunk driving laws that are for our protection and the common good. That we are a free people and should be very thankful for that.
We are weary of political self righteous pontification and preening, of the callous disregard for truth, of the immoral pursuit of power, and of the embrace of lies, especially the big lie. Sitting on the mountain top above us, they sip wine or swig beer and in superior self-righteousness sneer at us simpletons who will believe whatever comes from their mouths as they create social strife and division. In the 2016 presidential election Hillary Clinton won the popular vote and narrowly lost a few swing states, yet she conceded defeat as expected in our democracy. Not so in the 2020 election when Donald Trump lost the popular vote and the Electoral College and refused to concede, claiming, falsely, that the election was stolen, a claim that led to the Jan. 6 assault on our Capitol and our democracy.
Of course we expect politicians to lie, but lies like this one and the one told by Lyndon Johnson in 1964 about the Gulf of Tonkin incident, a lie that led to the serious escalation of the Vietnam War that cost so many lives, are terribly dangerous to our democracy. The wisdom of weariness teaches us to demand the truth, to seek the truth, to hold our leaders accountable for lies. That false, self-righteous, selfish lies are the real insurrection, the real danger to our way of life.
“All things are wearisome,” wrote the author of Ecclesiastes. And while I don’t wish to go that far because I know that many things are joyful, like the love and gatherings of family and friends, I know that we are weary of this pandemic. Yet I believe we will come through it, and the wisdom of weariness can teach us to live good, happy lives.
Jack Hernandez is a retired director of the Norman Levan Center of the Humanities at Bakersfield College.