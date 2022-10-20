Bad social science leads to bad public policy. You see this best in criminal justice reform. Because of its nature and subject matter, social science can never be a “hard” science in the sense that not everything that might bear into a social phenomenon can be explicitly known, experimentally accounted for, manipulated, or controlled. Therefore, the statistics of social science are mostly correlational and descriptive, not causational or prescriptive. We see the harm bad social science done: Major east and west coast woke district attorneys refuse to prosecute certain classes of crime and criminals with major spikes of crime following, and the degradation of once lovely and safe cities.

Brilliant sociologists have done brilliant work, for example, Emile Durkheim and others on the sociology of religion. But we are seeing questionable “woke” sociology driving woke ideas and woke social policy on crime and criminality. Every criminal act begins with a criminal thought. Between the thought and the act, except for crimes of sudden irresistible passion, severe mental illness, or crimes committed under coercion, lies a series of mental what-shall-I-do and how-shall-I-do-it planning steps — during which a person can stop himself if he chooses.