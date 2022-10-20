Bad social science leads to bad public policy. You see this best in criminal justice reform. Because of its nature and subject matter, social science can never be a “hard” science in the sense that not everything that might bear into a social phenomenon can be explicitly known, experimentally accounted for, manipulated, or controlled. Therefore, the statistics of social science are mostly correlational and descriptive, not causational or prescriptive. We see the harm bad social science done: Major east and west coast woke district attorneys refuse to prosecute certain classes of crime and criminals with major spikes of crime following, and the degradation of once lovely and safe cities.
Brilliant sociologists have done brilliant work, for example, Emile Durkheim and others on the sociology of religion. But we are seeing questionable “woke” sociology driving woke ideas and woke social policy on crime and criminality. Every criminal act begins with a criminal thought. Between the thought and the act, except for crimes of sudden irresistible passion, severe mental illness, or crimes committed under coercion, lies a series of mental what-shall-I-do and how-shall-I-do-it planning steps — during which a person can stop himself if he chooses.
How do we know this? For every person committing a crime and having it pinned on his social or economic circumstances, there are thousands of other people living non-criminally under those identical circumstances. Moreover, for every criminal act pinned on specific social circumstances (like poverty), we know there are a similar criminal acts committed outside of those very same circumstances. I can already hear sociologists howling, but I’m going to say it: criminality’s a person’s conscious, deliberate choice. Many are those who choose it. But many times more are identically-situated law-abiding others who don’t. Why? Because they choose not to.
Criminality studied in the statistically and demographically abstract misses entirely the nitty-grittty particulars of crime and criminals on the ground. Every trial lawyer in America knows this. So does every juror whose instructions are never couched in sociology.
Unfortunately, bad sociology on crime and criminality led to woke changes in criminal justice thinking without social scientists ever once opening a criminal’s Central and Medical files to find the truth of why a specific criminal committed their specific crime. Correlational statistics cannot tell a crime story the way a deep study of criminals’ Central and Medical files can. The most fascinating of my responsibilities in my 20-year prison career was doing deep-dive psych evals on “lifers.” For every 10 minutes I spent interviewing such an inmate, I spent an hour studying their Central and Medical files, which helped me identify lie after lie inmates fed me in their pursuit of parole release freedom.
Without drilling deep into criminals’ Central and Medical records, social science cannot prove the truth of its “what-causes-crime” theories. Why? Because sociologists mainly analyze crime as a social phenomenon via nameless impersonal statistics and demographics in the aggregate to find patterns and correlations, not via personally analyzing real, in-the-flesh, criminals in prison, with a name and a prison number, one-on-one, face-to-face, to figure out why this particular criminal committed this particular crime. We know that when ice-cream sales in NYC and Chicago soars, so do murders (a perfect 100 percent correlation). Do we ban ice-cream to stop murders?
The hundreds of psych evals I did were on criminals from all walks of life, scattered equally among all social circumstances, up and down all levels of the socio-economic and educational ladder — from the lowest rung to the highest and scattered across all professions and occupations — from the least lucrative to the most. Not one sociological thread tied the cases together.
The will to commit a crime lies deep in the person; it’s not a product of their circumstances. Bernie Madoff, executives at Enron, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank? Poverty driven?
Brik McDill, PhD. is a retired psychologist.