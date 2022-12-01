WG_Dave_Puglia_Headshot_Feb 2020.jpg

Dave Puglia is the president & CEO of Western Growers, representing family farmers in Arizona, California, Colorado and New Mexico.

 AMY WELLENKAMP

For decades, California has been paralyzed, prevented from securing an adequate water supply by endless debate, red tape and litigation over where, how, and even if the state should create more water supply infrastructure. In the last few years some major farming regions have received almost no water from state and federal projects built specifically to provide water for food production — yet calls to further choke off water to these and other farming regions have grown even louder. As farms are starved of water, California sacrifices critical food production, jobs in agriculture and the economic health of entire regions of California.

It doesn’t have to be this way, and this shouldn’t be our destiny. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent call for a direction, California’s Water Supply Strategy: Adapting to a Hotter, Drier Future, projects — for the most part — an overdue end to the decades of futzing and fighting that have transformed the state from water secure to water crisis. With the strong warning that some aspects of Newsom’s strategy could be counterproductive — particularly upending the state’s water rights laws — it is now time for follow through.