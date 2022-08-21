In 1950, a young man with a love for baseball and a voice meant to call sports stepped in as the official commentator for the Brooklyn Dodgers. For the next 67 years, this man called baseball games for the Dodgers.
The man’s name was Vincent Edward Scully, better known to sports fans all over the world simply as “Vin.”
To hold down any career for 67 years is rare, but to be the absolute best at something for that long is unheard of.
Vin was the absolute best.
His list of iconic moments behind the microphone over those 67 years is endless. He called Hank Aaron’s record-breaking homerun, Sandy Koufax’s perfect game, Bill Buchner’s error, Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter, Kirk Gibson’s World Series walk-off home run, and even “The Catch” in the 1982 NFL NFC Championship Game.
The moments themselves were epic, but Vin voiced them into legendary status.
I remember being a boy riding alongside my dad, and the soundtrack to our road trips was the voice of Vin. We listened on the radio as he called balls and strikes, runs, and outs, and told stories about our favorite team and its players.
As a kid who grew up playing sports, many practices ran late into the night, and on the way home from those practices, I got to listen to Vin. He told the story of each game in a way that demanded your attention; he painted a picture for radio listeners. He made you love the game because his telling of it came from such a place of deep passion.
Vin was known for telling stories about players during games. He knew details about a batter from when that batter was 9 years old, or about a pitcher who grew up playing the game in a different country. These stories made the fans more invested in the players, which made them more invested in the team, which made them more invested in the game.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the richest histories in baseball with some of the most famous and elite players ever to grace the diamond, and yet, it can be argued that Vin Scully is the face of the franchise.
Or rather, the voice.
He was a sports announcer by profession, but to fans everywhere, he was a friendly voice telling the story of their favorite game. He knew the game and its players better than anyone, and he told their histories with vigor and passion.
He made baseball poetic. He made its players relatable.
In the Kevin Costner baseball movie, “For the Love of the Game,” Vin was cast as the voice of the Detroit Tigers, the team for whom Kevin Costner’s character, Billy Chapel, played. Instead of a script, Vin was simply given footage of the movie and was asked to commentate like he would a regular game.
Vin’s voice gives viewers the feeling that they are watching a real game. In the final inning, Vin says, “After 19 years in the big leagues, 40-year-old Billy Chapel has trudged to the mound for over 4,000 innings. But tonight, he's pitching against time, he's pitching against the future, against age, against ending. Tonight, he will make the fateful walk to the loneliest spot in the world, the pitching mound at Yankee Stadium, to push the sun back into the sky and give us one more day of summer.”
Then, after closing out the perfect game, he quips, “The cathedral that is Yankee stadium belongs to a Chapel.” With these two quotes, Vin was able to make Billy and his relationship with baseball a love story.
For me, Vin brought my family together night after night for that love story, not only to watch our favorite team play, but to stoke our fire for the sport through the way he brought us each game.
Thank you, Vin, for that, for nurturing our love of the game, and for each day you helped “push the clouds back into the sky and give us one more day of summer.”
Keith Hough is a family man and sales professional with a passion for sports and writing.