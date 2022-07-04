I was born in 1973. That year, the United States Supreme Court decided 7-2 that women had a constitutional right to privacy, and thus the right to their own bodily autonomy. Nearly 50 years later, I have fewer rights than when I was born.
Taking away women’s right to choose places a terrible economic burden on women. To begin, in a post-Roe America, women of means will likely be able to continue accessing abortion care, even if it means driving or flying hundreds of miles, staying at a hotel, and taking time off work. Many women, however, do not have that option. Low-income women will be disproportionally impacted by this ruling because having an unplanned child when a woman is not ready will hamper her educational and professional opportunities.
It should be noted that it costs $233,610 to raise a child to the age of 18, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This Supreme Court decision is going to impact women’s ability to care for themselves, their economic earning power, and the children they may already have. These judges have sentenced many women to an era where some will be forced to be financially dependent on a partner. (It is worth noting that women are especially vulnerable during pregnancy, and in fact may see abuse begin or escalate during this time, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.) For women who do not have a partner, they may need to access social services that Republican politicians actively seek to underfund or eviscerate.
My husband and I are a two-income household, and we do not splurge. We are careful with our finances because anytime we seem to get ahead of the economic game, we are back to square one because of some additional expense — think out-of-control gas prices and increasingly expensive childcare. Now imagine the challenges of a single mother attempting to get an education while working and worrying about childcare. The Supreme Court has made it virtually impossible for a woman to get a shot at the dream of owning a home and saving up for retirement if she is not born with wealth and has an unwanted pregnancy.
The decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was handed down by three justices who were nominated by a president who failed to win the majority of votes in 2016 (and 2020, for that matter) and later participated in an attempted coup on our democracy. These are the people who have limited our career and economic possibilities and the majority of the polls show that the majority of Americans do not agree with this archaic view.
Now that these politicians and many of their followers have so effectively managed to stick their noses into something that is none of their business — while many could not even be bothered to wear a cloth mask to curtail a deadly virus — I demand that the corporate tax cuts passed by the previous administration be reversed, with funds redirected to women and children in red and blue states. Don’t think for a moment that just because we live in the blue state of California that women here won't be harmed. A federal abortion ban is a real possibility if the Republicans win the House in November. In fact, my Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, is proudly anti-choice. How is he going to step up for women and children in Kern County? What the GOP is currently offering women in this country is reprehensible and unacceptable.
This community deserves leadership that will fight for middle class families like mine and in the interest of women in our community.
Hortencia Cabral is an accounting professional who has lived in Kern County since 2005.