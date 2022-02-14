Memories. My wife and I have 46 years of not only making life-memories together as husband and wife, but remembering these fond recollections as well. On Valentine's Day 1976 we were married in Las Vegas, not because it was a city that would set our souls on fire (as the song goes) but because our church wouldn't allow us to be married in its sanctuary.
The fact that our fellowship (which we continue to attend) wouldn't allow us to become as one in Christ through holy matrimony is a not-too-fond memory that momentarily crosses my mind each Valentine's Day. But not as a memory of wrath or displeasure. As followers of Christ we are told to love, not hate.
Recently, as my wife and I entered the church building on a cold "Son-day" morning, a young female door greeter smiled ever so brightly at us. "I really love seeing that!" she remarked, referring to the fact that we were holding hands.
As Jeanette greeted other fellow believers who were coming up to say hi, I decided to share with the young woman why we were holding hands. "My wife and I will celebrate our 46th wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day," The young door greeter smiled the biggest smile ever. "Wow, that's so romantic!" I continued. "The reason you see us holding hands is that 46 years ago, when some individuals were against us marrying, we made the conscious decision to always hold hands wherever we go." I paused.
"It is our way of letting everybody know that nothing will ever come between us. Never ever.
The young woman couldn't contain herself. "I just got engaged and I'm looking for advice that will help us have a happy marriage! You just gave me the best advice I believe I could ever receive. Thank you."
Love. It is the greatest. And it can cause us to do some great things to show the object of our affections just how much we care.
For instance, the longest yet simplest love letter ever written was the work of a French painter named Marcel de Leure in 1875. Written to the object of his affection, Magdalene de Villare, the missive contained the phrase "jevous aime" (I love you) written 1,875,000 times, a thousand times the calendar year of the date. The would-be suitor didn't pen the letter with his own hand. Instead, he hired a scribe to jot down the repetitious three-word phrase, but personally dictated the "jevous aime" declaration word for word.
History doesn't tell us if this huge undertaking resulted in their marital union or not. But one thing's for certain: His effort was quite a labor of love.
History does, however, speak of one man who actually penned a massive "I Love You" letter with His own blood and which has been passionately accepted by billions of individuals. Recorded in the Gospel book of John and considered the most recognizable scripture in the world, this colossal labor of love shows us all just how far Jesus, the Ultimate Valentine, went to show the world His undying love:
"For God so loVed the world
that He gAve His
onLy begotten Son
that whosoEver
believes iN Him
shall noT
perIsh but have
everlastiNg
lifE."
— John 3:16
As we walk hand in hand on this Valentine's Day, it is our prayer that God the Ultimate Valentine reveals His great love to each and every one and that His awesome love letter to the world detailing His ultimate act of love is not only read, but His ultimate proposal is accepted by all. Because this is His ultimate love-based desire.
Tom Alexander is a Bakersfield resident and street evangelist.