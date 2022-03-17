Notwithstanding your disappointing editorial "Creating park ranger program needs more study," the city of Bakersfield can financially move forward with an ongoing expense for a first-time Park Ranger Program, even at mid-year, because the $19 million from the sales tax increase the voters approved a few years ago is ongoing revenues, not the $20 million in one-time revenues. Your editorial just didn't get the facts straight on that.
The Public Safety Vital Services measure (1-cent sales tax increase) funds in the current fiscal year allocated $56 million to ongoing expenses, $35 million of which is ongoing staffing costs.
Taking into account the ongoing mid-year approvals and a Consumer Price Index increase to budgets, fiscally conservative estimates would still place the ongoing amount for PSVS funds for next fiscal year at somewhere close to $60 million.
At a Council Budget & Finance Committee meeting last year, the committee was presented with a 20-year revenue and expenditure forecasting tool that lets the city see the long-term impacts of all budgets.
The city is looking at $100 million in revenues in PSVS this year and next year. Of course, there are market ups and downs, but the city expects the PSVS funds will continue on that trend into the future.
So the city has $40 million of room in PSVS next year for other projects and priorities beyond the Park Ranger Program.
The city has created a 20-year revenue and expenditure forecasting tool that lets it see the long-term impacts of all budget decisions.
Our city manager would never recommend an ongoing program that he didn’t think we could afford into the future. Given this, Bakersfield taxpayers should be confident that their city has the funds to continue this program into the future.
In this vein, staff writer Steven Mayer's recent article on the homelessness and vandalism problem at Mill Creek Linear Park is timely.
I had a hand in supporting the city of Bakersfield's Economic and Community Development Director Donna Kunz's early plans to develop Mill Creek toward the end of my time as a Bakersfield City Councilman.
The full City Council and mayor were excited about reimagining the old Central Park into a place where Bakersfield residents could go to experience a relaxed ambience and aesthetic beauty.
Our City Council should not tarry in approving a Park Ranger Program for the citizens of Bakersfield.
City staff cannot keep up with all the problems the homeless have caused in our parks, as well as on our sidewalks and parking lots, alleys and business storefronts. The homeless even present a public health and safety problems in parts of our gem of a Kern River Parkway. The trash and debris they leave behind are a blight on the Parkway and many other city parks. Fires are particularly dangerous in the Parkway.
This is not to say that all the vandalism, crime and other illicit behavior in our city parks is solely the fault of the homeless. There are plenty of other violators.
People are fed up.
Let our new Parks and Recreation Director Rick Anthony stretch his visionary wings. He oversaw a successful Park Ranger Program for many years during his previous position in Maryland. He wanted to come back to his hometown of Bakersfield. We are lucky to have him.
Anthony sees our park problems with fresh eyes and is new blood. Our city manager, as well as our Police Chief Greg Terry, also discern the value of having Park Rangers patrol our parks. He supports Anthony's proposal. Why hire two professional city management employees, if we do not let them bring much-needed change to better our city?
The time is now.
Mark Salvaggio is a retired Bakersfield City Councilman and community activist.