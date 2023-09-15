Ethical lapses have reportedly infected the Supreme Court across the ideological spectrum. Reports of expensive benefits and trips provided to Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, and of Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s personal use of court staff and of her hearing cases involving her book publisher, have highlighted that the Supreme Court does not adhere to the strict ethical rules that are required of all lower federal courts. The situation caused the Senate Judiciary Committee Democratic majority to propose that Congress impose a code of ethics on the court if the court does not do so itself.
However, Article III, Section 2 of the Constitution states: “In all Cases affecting Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, and those in which a State shall be Party, the supreme Court shall have original Jurisdiction. In all the other Cases…the supreme Court shall have appellate Jurisdiction, both as to Law and Fact, with such Exceptions, and under such Regulations as the Congress shall make.” archives.gov/founding-docs/constitution-transcript (My emphasis.)
Per this language, Congress can make regulations for the court. Congress can also restrict the types of cases that the court can hear under Congress’s power to make exceptions to the court’s appellate jurisdiction. For example, to prevent the Supreme Court’s interference with martial law in the South during Reconstruction, Congress in 1868 removed the Supreme Court’s appellate jurisdiction to hear habeas corpus appeals from military arrests. supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/74/506/#tab-opinion-1966233
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has now lodged a formal ethics complaint with the Chief Justice over Justice Alito’s prejudgment of an issue that may come before court.
Justice Alito ought instead to decry Congress’s failure to create desperately needed new federal judgeships. For example, there has been a longstanding serious shortage of judges for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California. Covering about 55% of California’s land mass, this District includes Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, Fresno and Bakersfield. Despite years of judges’ begging Congress to act, no new judgeships have been created in this District since 1978.
I served as a law clerk for the sole federal judge in Fresno in 1977-1978. The Fresno region was Mayberry then compared to today. In 1979 there were a total of six judges for this district, two in Fresno and four in Sacramento, serving a district population of about 2.5 million. Today, the same number serves more than 8 million people.
These judges are grossly overworked. Cases are delayed and have been transferred from Fresno to other courts. Justice delayed is justice denied; expensive travel for lawyers and clients to other courts impacts whether people can afford to seek justice. The problem is compounded when the Senate dallies in approving new judges when judges retire.
The shortage of federal judgeships is not limited to California. Ignoring the nation’s needs, both political parties in Congress will reject adding new judgeships because they don’t want the other party’s sitting president to appoint the new judges.
In his 1796 farewell address, President George Washington counseled: “Let me now … warn you in the most solemn manner against the baneful effects of the spirit of party …T he alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge natural to party dissension … is itself a frightful despotism. But this leads at length to a more formal and permanent despotism. The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation on the ruins of public liberty.”
His warning applies particularly to Congress, but if party divisions in the Supreme Court prevent agreement among the justices on, and their enforcement of, ethical rules for the court, and allow for Constitutional rights to come and go depending on the party affiliation of the majority of the justices, Washington’s warning also applies to the Supreme Court.
Congress and the Supreme Court must responsibly do their jobs. The stability of the nation is at stake.
Daniel O. Jamison is a retired attorney in Fresno.