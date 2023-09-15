DOJ Photo.png

Daniel O. Jamison is a retired attorney in Fresno.

Ethical lapses have reportedly infected the Supreme Court across the ideological spectrum. Reports of expensive benefits and trips provided to Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, and of Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s personal use of court staff and of her hearing cases involving her book publisher, have highlighted that the Supreme Court does not adhere to the strict ethical rules that are required of all lower federal courts. The situation caused the Senate Judiciary Committee Democratic majority to propose that Congress impose a code of ethics on the court if the court does not do so itself.

But Justice Alito recently publicly declared, “No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period.” washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/07/28/alito-ethics-supreme-court-congress/

