I see they are extending Allen Road south below White Lane. Now the real excitement begins: Trying to guess what they will name the new road.
For a normal city, there would be no question; an extension of Allen Road would simply be called Allen Road. But Bakersfield is not normal. You drive down Wilson, suddenly you’re on Watts. Drive west on Harris, and inexplicably you’re on Pensinger. You drive east on Ming and without rhyme or reason, you’re on Casa Loma. Traveling west on Decatur in Oildale, you are shocked to realize you’re now on Olive. And a few miles later you are on Kratzmeyer.
Go south on Morning Drive, before you know it, you’re on Weedpatch Highway. Keep going and you’re on Main Street in Lamont until it changes again, this time to Wheeler Ridge. By my count, that’s four names … but still only one road.
There are many examples: Coffee/Gosford, Calloway/Old River, Beale/River, 34th/Bernard, Rosedale Highway/24th Street, among others. If a road changes directions, I understand a name change. However, the Bakersfield area of Kern County seems to have an inordinate number of roads that change names without changing direction.
Most intersections are places where two streets intersect. But Bakersfield has a most amazing phenomenon: An intersection where not two, not three, but four streets come together! Why aren’t buses bringing tourists to see the wonderment that is the intersection of Brundage/Stockdale/Oak/Wible?
For those of us who have lived here awhile, we’re used to it. But it has to be confusing to newcomers who blithely assume the street on which they’re driving will remain the same, so long as they make no turns.
If I get a vote, I think Allen Road should still be called Allen south of White. But if we must change names in the middle of an intersection, might I suggest we honor a great Bakersfieldian? Wouldn’t it be wonderful to zoom down Allen Road, cross White Lane, and find yourself on Benham Boulevard?
Paul McAdam recently retired after a 35-year career in the escrow/title insurance industry, most of it spent on the “mean” Streets of Bakersfield.