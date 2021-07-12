“The shot heard 'round the world” not only began the American dream of independence and self government, but it began a worldwide movement toward self-determination that continues to this day.
History tells us that our success may have started with a brave committed citizenry, but without the support from others, our experiment in a government of, by and for those gutsy Americans would have ended on the ash heap of history like so many failed attempts by the oppressed to reach their freedom star!
We have debated causes and potential effects of climate change since former Vice President Al Gore’s video, “An Inconvenient Truth.”
The irony lies in the contradiction of a world community engaging in a lively debate while our precious planet and its inhabitants are dying from fire and water while we thirst for the political leadership to quench an ongoing human drought of responsibility!
History has judged the Roman Emperor Caesar, who laughed as Rome burned, as an insane leader who distanced himself from his people who depended on his imposed leadership.
How do we think history will judge our civilization when a few generations from now they will be asking the question: Why didn’t even self-governed countries stop their self-serving arguments and unite to work toward a global solution?
We honor the “Greatest Generation” that preserved the world from a new dark age that threatened to last 1,000 years!
What label will be appropriate for our generation that is contributing to the eventual lack of habitability of our planet for billions of people?
While Caesar laughed, our leaders play the game of “spin the facts” which has become their strategy to incumbency.
Is political ambition the culprit in our predicament? I say no. Ambition in most of its forms has advanced society.
My fear is that the underlying apathy of the people and the lack of a sense of personal responsibility is at the root of indifference that is preventing a unified effort to tame the Climate Beast!
Another “Inconvenient Truth” is the abdication by we the self-governed from our personal responsibility to preserve humanity in favor of our short-term goal of self-interest.
I live in a community that has been benefited by and has become greatly dependent upon the fossil fuel industry.
We must not forget that a significant component that enabled the defeat of world fascism was the very industry that today is viewed as a villain.
As recently as October 1973, our dependence on foreign energy sources brought our country to its knees with long lines at the gas station and rapidly increasing oil prices.
In order to encourage domestic production, then-President Richard M. Nixon imposed a twotier pricing system. Price controls on most existing production ($2.50 a barrel in Kern County) and market-driven pricing for marginal and new production.
We owe a debt of gratitude to the entire industry all the way from the oil field roustabouts to the professional technical people, management and shareholders who helped provide the resources and capital that created the greatest energy industry in modern times.
If we are truly searching for solutions to our out-of-control climate, we must find a mutually agreeable path forward to harness the cooperation, strength and entrepreneurship of the fossil fuel industry in our worldwide effort.
One suggestion could be to follow precedent established for phasing out cheaper but high-risk nuclear energy. The plants that required billions of investment are now recognized as stranded assets. We pay a small charge on our utility bills to reimburse an investment that created an energy source that met short-term economic goals but is now recognized from adverse experience, to harbor unacceptable risks to society.
Instead of labeling a hugely successful industry as a villain, we must find common ground so as not to “throw the baby out with the bathwater!"
The industry has a right to defend its economic interests.
Our world is facing unprecedented and unknown consequences.
Time is not our friend.
We can’t allow our future to be determined by the classic statement in Casablanca, my favorite movie, “to round up the usual suspects!"
We must kick the habit of “kicking the can down the road!"
It’s time for “the shout heard 'round the world!"
If not now, when?
Phil Rudnick is an attorney, farmer, rancher, businessman and life-long Bakersfield resident. He can be reached at phil@upstartvillage.com.