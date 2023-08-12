In 1787, 55 men gathered in Philadelphia with the goal to rewrite the failed Articles of Confederation. They quickly decided to scrap the Articles and write a new set of rules for this new nation. Those rules were named The United States Constitution and those 55 men were tagged as our founding fathers.
While there were lots of arguments to establish a new government, there was an almost universal agreement that those founders wanted a federal government that was weak, with limited power. They wanted states to make laws for people to follow. That idea worked for many years.
The federal government was directed, in the Constitution, to coin money, fix standard of weights and measurements; to establish post offices and roads; and to provide for a national defense. There are some other chores for the federal government, but those are the big ones. The states were left to create laws and regulations to govern people.
In recent years, however, the federal government has grown very large and has spent money it does not have. The government has limited and challenged individual freedom and liberty. While Republicans like to blame Democrats for tax and spend policies, the government has grown, spent money and restricted freedom under Republican administrations as well as under leadership of Democrats.
There are people who do not like the direction of our government and, as a result, there is a second revolution gaining popularity. There is no unanimous direction with this movement, but there is purpose. These people want a smaller federal government. One that spends less money. And a government that returns power to the states. That is, a government that follows the constitution.
Education is not mentioned in the Constitution. Affirmative action and abortion are also not under the direction of a federal government. The government doesn’t have the right to tell people what kind of car to drive. It does mention guns and religion. Both of those have been under attack in recent years.
While there has been a lot of conversation about recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions, there are people who really believe that the court should find in favor of states’ rights and limit where the Congress and president want to take us. These people want a court that does not make new law, but one that will follow the Constitution as it was written.
George Bush was limited to one term partly because he supported a tax increase. Remember, “Read my lips. No new taxes?” The Environmental Protection Act, with good intentions, was signed into law under the Nixon administration. It has been used to restrict growth far beyond its intention. Today we protect rats and trees with that law. For years Lake Isabella could not be filled protecting a bird that lives up stream. (With all our rain, he has now probably moved.) The multimillion-dollar bridge project across the river at 24th Street came to a halt when a kit fox found a place to deliver new pups. When we found he was not pregnant, work started again.
While smoking and tobacco are problematic to many people, it is unconstitutional for the government to regulate that product. Smoking is not mentioned in the founding document.
This Republican revolution is far from settled. Again, there is no agreement for final direction. But it is gaining support. RINOs (Republican in Name Only) legislators are losing long-held seats to new leaders who support smaller government. Some Democrats are changing party affiliation to join this movement.
Democrats are finding their own disruption with the direction of their party. There is a faction that wants to turn this country into a socialist’s government. It’s always been there, but now these leaders are very open about their desire. Progressives, as they are called, are breaking away from the more establishment Democrats. At one time, Hubert Humphrey was considered a far left liberal. Today he would be called a Republican. John Kennedy, still a popular president, supported policies that, today, make him look conservative.
Democrats are a conversation for another day and another submission. We only know they are not all currently happy. The Republican party will probably help to reform and change the direction for America. The only question is: How much?
H. Steven Cronquist has been an insurance broker in Bakersfield since 1974. He is the principal in the state’s educational provider program for insurance agents. He is also the author of his best selling book, “Insurance: How to buy it, How to use it.”