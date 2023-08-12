In 1787, 55 men gathered in Philadelphia with the goal to rewrite the failed Articles of Confederation. They quickly decided to scrap the Articles and write a new set of rules for this new nation. Those rules were named The United States Constitution and those 55 men were tagged as our founding fathers.

While there were lots of arguments to establish a new government, there was an almost universal agreement that those founders wanted a federal government that was weak, with limited power. They wanted states to make laws for people to follow. That idea worked for many years.