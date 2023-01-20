Many people invoke the sanctity of a human right to life from fertilization to birth. Therefore, there should be absolutely no induced abortions. Others allow early abortions in the case of rape, incest or extreme circumstances, but also promote the sanctity of human rights.

Where do we get the idea of the sanctity of human rights? If religious conservatives want to use the Bible as a guide, they won't get much help from its pages. Abortion foes may evoke the 6th Commandment: "Thou shalt not kill." Actually that meant you shall not murder fellow Hebrews, but you can kill heretics, law violators and people of other nations. The Bible is full of wars and genocides abetted or committed by the Biblical God.