Thirty years ago. Thirty years ago this summer my son took his life. He left his backpack on a bridge between Canada and the United States. His body was not found until several weeks later. On his last journey we escorted him out to the heaving sea, where, on fate’s cue, he was lovingly scattered like breath upon the waters. Our words blew in tatters while through tears and laughter we spoke of his chromatic days.
In July he had sent me a short note saying that he was going to find himself and could not be reached. In August I received a box from him with the manuscripts of two books he had written and his final note that said in part, “All of you did give me more than I would have had. I love you all.”
I remember him as a little boy when we tossed footballs on our front lawn, and as a teenage Highland High School student when he lived with me and we watched Monday Night football together, talked ideas, and played tennis at the Racquet Club, where he first beat me, then at Berkeley where he received his BA and MA in political science. He was a thinker and writer, not only about issues in his field of study but also in fantasy fiction, which he published.
In the spring after he died I took a sabbatical leave during which I studied suicide, wrote an essay on it, wrote a one-act play "Bridges" based on his suicide, and many poems, including this one:
Legos and Love
I didn’t know why you
Left so fast,
We tried to hold
You hard to us --
With Cat in the Hat
And Legos and love
We wove our hands
Tight, we thought,
But late one night
You gave us and life
The slip.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. It calls us to be aware of those who have ended their lives when they had many years left. Those we have known and loved; those who were well known, like the poets Sylvia Plath and Ann Sexton, and the novelist David Foster Wallace who wrote "Infinite Jest"; and those police officers and war veterans who served their communities and our nation. We are called to be aware of the signs of despair and darkness that called them to cancel their lives, and might cancel the lives of those still breathing.
When his marriage ended, my son saw no light, no future. Sadly, I did not know this until I received his final note. Had I known I would have gone to him, brought him home where we could have talked and I could have watched and been with him until he could laugh once again. If we are close to one in despair, we must see the signs, hold them close, and breathe hope and joy to them.
We must also be aware of those whose hearts have been hollowed out by the loss of a loved one, family or friend, by suicide. We must hold them close as they weep, assure them that it was not their fault, and console them as they live with a wound of memories that will never fully close, never fully heal.
Life is about beginnings and endings. From our first breath and look into our mother’s welcoming and loving eyes, to our last breath on a bed in, perhaps, a nursing home. While our natural end cannot be prevented, we must do all we can to prevent a life from ending abruptly and unnaturally by the temporary emptiness of despair.
Thirty years have passed, thirty years when my son could have traveled, loved, written. Thirty years when we could have shared our thoughts and stories, could have laughed as we played tennis. If only…
Jack Hernandez is a retired director of the Norman Levan Center of the Humanities at Bakersfield College.