Over the last couple of months there has been some interesting discourse in local government and in the media about pedal assisted electric bikes on the Kern River Parkway Trail versus creating an ordinance to ban anything other than the classic pedal bicycle. Personally, I would like to see an all-inclusive path, save anything that burns fossil fuels. After all, it is our largest regional park, but our local government has limited the discussion of the parkway to only ebikes and pedestrians, while not improving the enforcement and prevention of combustion-powered engines on the Parkway.
Most of these recent concerns were initiated from The Kern River Parkway Foundation. Unfortunately, their vision for a pedal-only bike path is not only antiquated, it projects an elitist and ableist position. Moreover, the conversations are now taking on a fear component of safety and ridiculous positions on environmental concerns including noise, even though electric motors are primarily silent. Working as a first responder throughout our community for decades, I can assure you the only serious accidents I responded to on the Kern River Parkway involved road bikes and groups of cyclists pedaling and drafting at top speeds.
Not only that, but it has also riled up some of our City Council to make irresponsible public comments, including councilman Ken Weir, who stated that he “didn’t care where the funding comes from” in committee, and that oversight for how public dollars are spent is not his priority.
In 2015, cycling advocates across California partnered with lawmakers to define and classify electric bicycles, not including retrofitted gas-powered bicycles, mopeds, or anything over a 750 watt motor. This puts electric scooter, gas-powered bikes, and other vehicles not part of this classification. The CVC 312.5 section (a), incorporated into the vehicle code by AB 1096, states that “an ‘electric bicycle’ is a bicycle equipped with fully operable pedals and an electric motor of less than 750 watts” which is equivalent to 1 horsepower. This section of the vehicle code dictates that anything classified as an electric bicycle currently available on the market in the state, including class 3 e-bikes, operates under the maximum output of 1 horsepower.
Class 1 and 2 electric bicycles are legally traditional bicycles, and have all the rights and responsibilities as such. Their top pedal-assisted speeds are 20 miles per hour, yet weigh upwards of 50-70 pounds because of the battery pack. Class 3 bicycles have a top pedal-assisted speed of 28 miles per hour, and depending on the local jurisdiction, may or may not be legal on bike trails and bike paths as regular bicycles, and class 1 and 2 electric bicycles. These required the rider to wear a helmet, and no one under 16 years of age can operate one.
The long-term vision of the parkway was partially funded to decrease traffic congestion by improving the conditions for on-bicycle commuting, while impacting the air quality around us using primarily Transportation Development Act funding. TDA was a law passed by the state legislature in 1971 that created direct local funding from a sales tax and taxes on gas and diesel. TDA was designed to allow local governments to dictate and actually fund projects including public transit, bicycle and pedestrian educational programs, and projects that increase bicycling and walking.
Improvements to the Kern River Parkway were partially funded through the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality funding program through the Air Resources Board. This was established in 1991 to ensure that we maintain air quality standards throughout the state by investing in improvements to the existing road network that will improve walking and cycling conditions and incentivize cleaner transportation.
The European Transportation Research Interdisciplinary Perspectives Journal’s e-bike user survey found users are not only older in age, but also have more saddle time, more miles, and more diversity in their transportation trips. Disincentivizing electric bike users, who we know cannot top out much faster than the speed of a road cycling group, from using the only high-quality low-stress facilities that we have in Kern County, the Parkway, sets a dangerous precedent. This will require them to use the already crumbling road network, where wide or clear enough bike lanes are few and far between.
Jeff Heinle is a California State Delegate for Assembly District 34.