There are multiple reasons to oppose this wasteful recall election.
It will come just a few months before Gov. Gavin Newsom stands before voters anyway next year. Estimates of the cost run as high as $400 million, funds that will undoubtedly be diverted from real needs like public health, education and other vital community programs and services.
But almost all California voters need to know is that the recall architects have hidden their real agenda.
The proponents’ premise — the unhappiness of some Californians with the governor’s public health safety measures for the COVID-19 pandemic — is plainly a façade.
Nurses, who have borne an unbearable price for this pandemic, well know what our state has endured, especially for the most vulnerable among us.
But without the mask mandates, stay-at-home and social distancing rules, and limits on unsafe commercial practices, the human toll would have been far worse.
The California Nurses Association has long advocated for the strongest, most scientific based safety steps to contain the spread of the virus. At the same time, it is a fact that California today has among the lowest new COVID infection, hospitalization and death rates in the country.
Our nurses have assessed this election. We see who is behind it, their track record and their plans.
The recall’s largest contributor is an entity run by Orange County investor John Kruger, whose other financial beneficiaries include ex-President Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham and the Republican National Committee, whose goal in funding the recall, according to a conservative California website, is also to “shore up a large volunteer contingent” to elect GOP candidates in 2022.
Second on the list is real estate magnate Geoff Palmer, a major donor also to Trump and the Senate Leadership Fund, whose primary purpose is to build a Republican Senate majority to oust anyone not adhering to its extremist program.
Another major donor is former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s Political Action Committee, which seeks to elect far right ideologues because “the choices we make in the coming years will determine the future of our country for generations.”
We’ve seen the work of this group. Handouts to corporations and wealthy donors, restrictions on voting rights, women’s rights, health care programs, environmental safeguards, opposition to action on climate change, and racist attacks on immigrants. They even blocked economic help for months for families hurt by the pandemic, and then opposed the package passed by the Biden administration.
What is also at stake is the ability of workers to have a voice on the job, on their workplace safety protections and economic standards for their families.
For nurses, we see the threat to our ability to be advocates for our patients, to act collectively in to challenge the multi-billion-dollar hospitals and other health care corporations that consistently put profits over public health and safety.
We know that those pushing this recall are the same forces who would erode and reverse the life-saving patient protections we have worked so hard to achieve.
The recall in California was first adopted by city charter in Los Angeles in 1903. It gained popularity as a vehicle to enable working people to fight back against the political domination of wealthy corporate titans. In 1911, the recall, along with women’s suffrage, and other Progressive Era reforms, were approved by voters statewide.
As this recall illustrates, the echoes of the ideals behind the recall are long gone; it has been captured and corrupted by those whose entrenched corporate, rightwing power was once the target of that early 20th Century movement.
It is time to send them a message. Join nurses in voting “no” on the recall of Newsom.
Sandy Reding is a registered nurse, Bakersfield resident, and president of the California Nurses Association.