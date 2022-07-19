After a short summer reprieve, our schoolteachers are preparing to start another year. Curriculum, lesson plans and online classes are the order of the day. This year they must certify in classroom pest management, identifying and reporting child abuse, and workplace sexual harassment, which now includes improper use of pronouns. You know that list that is taking up more of the alphabet by parsing all things gender and expecting teachers to feed it down to our kids.
Last year the big ruckus was about Florida not wanting to include gender issues into classes below fourth grade. That state was treated to all sorts of accusations of intolerance and prejudice via public displays of intolerance and prejudice. Big corporate entities, like Disney, decided to jump in, pitting themselves against the state of Florida and the majority of parents who thought it inappropriate curriculum. Hence the law.
Disney, a children’s entertainment giant, has taken it upon itself to side in the culture war with the sexualizing of our children down to kindergarten and beyond. It behooves those who care about their children and grandchildren to comment as well. Disney needs to be reminded that these are not Walt’s values. Though not a religious person, he drew on the Judeo-Christian values of his era. He believed in the understanding and fair treatment of others expressed by the timeless golden rule: “Treat others as you would have them treat you.” His work showed his strong sense of good versus evil. He enjoyed creating entertainment with and for children but was also adamant about their protection. This is a responsibility the current leadership of Disney seems to have forgotten.
What governments, school policymakers and the corporations that side with them seem to have forgotten is that parents are, and should be, the first and most important influencers in a child’s life. Even if some parents have failed in their responsibility most still care enough not to surrender them to the social engineering of educational philosophy without defending them from its excesses.
When parents finally got to see school curriculums the last two years because of remote learning, school boards were shocked when vocal parents showed up at the meetings. Many boards were astounded, offended and wanted to treat the parents as criminals. You see, they forgot they were elected to represent those parents in teaching knowledge and life skills, not to select and impose societal values they knew were contrary to what most parents believed. I pray our local school boards will not proceed down that road.
The education of children used to be a partnership. Does anyone remember the PTA? The poor teachers are caught in the middle, because many, if not most of them, believe like the parents. They care about their students and don’t want to abandon them, but they are squeezed to teach things themselves do not believe.
It is unfortunate that influencers and policymakers, whether by ignorance or intention, will not admit where the obsession with gender and sexuality in schools is headed. The next target is the normalization of pedophilia and the degradation beyond. Recent developments cause me to modify a saying I have used for years to the following: “Children are the God given responsibility of parents, not the property of government, schools,...or Disney!”
Tim Stormont is a local architect and lifelong east Bakersfield resident.