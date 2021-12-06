A few week ago, I was approached by a man asking me to sign a form registering a proposition to impose term limits on local office holders. I said I was against term limits and attempted to initiate a debate about term limits. Rather than debate, he immediately turned to another person in an attempt to get a signature. I suspect he was being paid by the signature rather than having a true interest in the effects of term limits.
Term limits exist in many different political system. Term limits were originally instituted with the belief that they would prevent a charismatic dominant leader from establishing a dictatorship. History has proven this not to be the case. China, Russia and Turkey, among others, have had term limits in their constitution. Eventually duly elected strongmen, having accumulated enough political power, were able to change their constitution so as to allow them to become lifelong dictators.
Other rationalizations put forward in support of term limits are: It prevents stagnation and fossilization of the leadership, to allow fresh ideas to be generate in the political leadership, to provide a path for young energetic citizens to lead the people in new directions, to stimulate the development of the citizen politician who will seek the betterment of the locality from which he/she comes.
I use the term “rationalization” rather than “reason” to emphasis the point that there is absolutely no proof that any of these aspirations have actually happened in the real world. Term limits were established in the California Assembly in 1996 and in the Senate in 2012. Can anyone demonstrate that term limits has actually accomplished any of these stated goals? What has acutely happened is that a few ambitious politicians have been able to achieve higher office but most have been lost to the dust bin of history.
None have been remembered as achieving outstanding benefits for their local voters. Instead of developing strong leaders, term limits have increased to power of parties. The parties have increased their ability to put forward their chosen candidate. Candidates become more dependent on party ideology and finance than offering solutions for local issues. This only leads to more polarization as candidates are now obliged to be representative of the party position rather than being stalwart of local issues.
Historically, term limits cannot be shown to improve citizen participation or to facilitate innovative solutions for parochial issues. Rather than promoting the citizen-politician model might it be better, in this complex-demanding world, to advance the professional-politician model. However, in order for the professional-politician model to work there must be a way to tie him personally to the needs of the people rather than to his party, big money interests, or large corporations. In today's environment, achieving this would be very difficult. The place to start is abolishing gerrymandering, limit the total dollar mount a candidate may spend, and requiring that all media provide equal and fair time to the opposition.
Presently there are politicians who live in “safe” district, have collected monies way beyond their campaign needs, who’s ambition for higher office is publicly stated, and who appear to ignore local issues and needs. These politicians are rarely seen in their home district, do not hold in-person meetings with voters, do not inquire about local issues, rarely generate legislation regarding local needs, and often vote the party line even when such party interests are contrary to local aspirations.
Would term limits cure this situation? No, because the ambitious politician is aware that the clock determines his fate, not the will of his local voters. Therefore, his ambition is welded to the party and he is indebted to the party not the local voter. The professional politician is aware that his future is depended on achieving workable solutions and his relationship with his voters.
We the people need to reject party dominance, gerrymandering, unlimited campaign spending and term limits. Support balanced and informative campaign advertising, encourage greater local voting turnout, and development of professionalism in politicians. The historically best limiter of unresponsive, unprofessional, ineffective politicians is the vote.
William Bezdek is a retired physician.