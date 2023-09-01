64767968c61f8.bio_image-jpg.jpg

Ian Journey is a mechanical engineer and passionate BMX racer, investing time and resources into shared biking adventures with his family.

Recently, a handwritten card from a neighbor arrived in my mailbox. The card was a tactile masterpiece, but what truly captivated me was the handwriting — elegant, flowing and evocative of a bygone era. This simple yet profound gesture transported me to a time I never really knew, a time when the art of penmanship and letter writing was more than a cherished form of communication; it was the norm.

In our fast-paced, digital world, the immediacy of emails and text messages has largely overshadowed the handwritten letter. Yet, there's something irreplaceable about the weight and permanence of ink on paper. These letters can be held, reread and cherished for years, even decades. They become keepsakes, even heirlooms, that are passed down through generations, each reading revealing new layers of meaning.