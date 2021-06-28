Yes, there is serious racism in some police departments. We have had multitudes clamoring for reformation (inartfully referred to as “defunding”) of police departments countrywide. Eighteen thousand separate police departments are trying to figure out how that might occur. Imagine how that might look as each tries to reconfigure its recruiting, hiring, training and promoting practices independent of the others without an overarching national model for reference.
Along with everything else on the table for consideration, two further ideas occur, one of which is a no-brainer. To lower the rate of police violence, one clever criminologist proposed hiring fewer men and more women. Research has found that by lowering the testosterone level of a police department, a corresponding drop in the number of violent police encounters occurs. Besides, we strive for gender and ethnic diversity in our workplaces and we want our departments to reflect the gender and ethnic makeup of our communities, why not strive for both in our police departments as well? The other idea pertains to in-depth pre-hire psychological screening of applicants — male and female. More on that below.
Testosterone has its place in the evolutionary scheme of things. It readies the male in particular for acts of violent physical aggression in an emergency thereby bolstering the odds of survival of both the male and the clan he is protecting. However, and here’s the rub, testosterone in some males can set the stage for aggressive acting-out in situations that are better handled with more finesse than fury. Females, having far lower levels of circulating testosterone, aren’t so primed to fight or kill. Female officers are not known to use violence to effect arrests. Perhaps male officers have much to learn from their female counterparts regarding how to do their law enforcement work.
Policing by its very nature puts the officer in situations of actual and potential danger which by their very nature elicits a supercharged neurohormonal response — fight or flight. When that adrenaline response kicks in, thinking disappears and other emotional nonthinking survival parts of the brain take over. It’s called an “amygdala hijack.” An escalation to fight or flee occurs. While not true in every case, women on average do not bend toward aggression in the face of threat; they disarm not by direct aggression but by use of intuition and maneuvers of persuasion and emotion. Women also have an advantage in that most males through their upbringing are a bit hesitant to initiate violence toward women; it’s not at all manly to beat up a woman. Not many bragging rights in that.
As for psychological screening: Tests have been around for many decades that have high specificity and sensitivity for hostility, impulsivity, emotional reactivity, explosiveness, lack of self-control, extremism. It’s not that police applicant testing and screening don’t occur. It’s just not in-depth or broad enough to fully uncover these troublesome traits. And as to officer implicit bias, and racism training? All the post-hire training in the world, however sophisticated, frequent and repeated, will not make a dent in baked-in problem personality traits.
A national database of rogue officers has been set up for some time but reportedly is seldom referenced in the officer transfer or hiring processes. Given the extraordinary status accorded police under color of authority, for public protection, and the protection of good officers and their reputations, departments should be able to talk openly with each other.
We have work to do and the things discussed above can be places to start. Hiring more women takes time. While admittedly tricky vis-a-vis labor law, more comprehensive psych screening can begin immediately.