For most of us, summer is a time for relaxation, vacations, family barbecues, and trips to the coast.
But for many charities, summer is a time of challenge — the summer slump. Church regulars know attendance dips as does giving. While folks are out enjoying the summer sun, charities fall off their to-do lists. And there are no special donating events in summer, unlike December, which has Christmas and a tax deadline, when 31% of yearly donations are made.
This summer, inflation is also taking a toll. Inflation is a worldwide problem and small international charities have been hit particularly hard.
Local charities are often visible through stories in local newspapers and on television. National charities depend on advertising to get the word out. International charities generally don’t have these resources, especially small international charities, and rely on word of mouth and on donors seeking opportunities to help.
International charities attempt to meet the crucial needs of people that are not met by personal resources, government resources, or economic markets. In very poor countries, people cannot meet their basic needs and their governments cannot provide safety nets. Industry balks at investing in countries that lack educated workers and basic infrastructure. International charities are needed most where the gaps are greatest.
I am a volunteer for a small international charity, Aid Africa, that provides support for 800 rural villages in northern Uganda, a very poor country in sub-Saharan east Africa. To give you a sense of what small charities can do, Aid Africa saves lives and promotes quality of life in extremely poor communities by providing fuel efficient cook stoves that produce less toxic indoor smoke; drilling water wells that deliver safe drinking water to communities; providing fruit trees to improve nutrition; and providing clinics for health education, testing, immunizations, and treatment of diseases like malaria.
I have visited Uganda and witnessed the large impact that small investments can make.
There are many small international charities like Aid Africa, and large ones like UNICEF that do great work but are hobbled by beliefs like “charity begins at home” and “we must take care of our own first.” Certainly, people have the right to donate anywhere they wish; their preferences may be directed toward the arts, education, healthcare, local or global causes. We should, however, push back on the idea that “we must help our own first” is a moral obligation.
If you could take a God’s-eye view of humanity, it would be clear that the life of an American is no more valuable than the life of a Ugandan. It may be more gratifying or easier to see changes in lives through local giving, but that is not a moral argument. And if we are being pragmatic, there are stronger safety nets for Americans than people in poor countries. Your dollars are also far more effective in poor countries than here. For example, drilling a community water well in Uganda costs about $2,000; imagine how much more it costs in the U.S. to provide clean water to a community.
And there is no reason you can’t give locally and globally.
Research suggests the natural bias that “we must help our own first” is driven by groupishness — the finding that we are more willing to help people from our own groups than people outside our family, race, country, faith, or political party. Helping our own is a hardwired preference built into our brains during earlier evolutionary times when humans roamed the savannah in bands of 20 to 30 genetically related people.
Our tribe, however, is no longer a small band of family members. Our local encampment has grown into a global village where we are affected by people on the other side of the world.
Great moral leaders like Gandhi and King remind us that as our world gets smaller, our circle of compassion must grow wider, even if this does not come naturally. When that happens, people who were once strangers become our neighbors and family, and global becomes local.
And when we see all the children of the world — the children of Ukraine, the Middle East and Uganda — as our own, we’ll protect them from suffering and death.
Steve Bacon proudly serves his local community through teaching at CSUB and his other local community through AidAfrica.net.