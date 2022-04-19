Viewed solely from a theological perspective, life is the Creator’s gift that comes with commandments and judgments. Various belief systems tend to overlap on the core message. The miracle of life is a priceless gift indeed.
Viewed from the perspective of the Big Bang Theory, the miracle is no less remarkable. God may have conceived the universe through Big Bang. From there on, the cosmic journey has unfolded predictably, governed by the laws of physics.
From stellar genesis to stellar deaths, elements on the periodic table get created sequentially. After nearly 14 billion years, the universe was mature enough to have an abundance of life on planet Earth and create conditions favorably sufficient to have sentient species of humans. Incomprehensibly large probabilities had to happen with incredible precision over billions of times for us to exist.
In our solar system, the planet Earth is uniquely suited for life. Our roughly 90 million-mile distance from a medium-sized star places us in a Goldilocks’ scenario where conditions are just right. A chance planetary collision some four billion years ago gave Earth a large sized moon that tilts the Earth to give us seasons and steadies its revolution around planetary axis to give us 24-hour days. A strong electromagnetic field emanating from Earth’s molten core of iron and nickel shields us from the deadly solar radiation. Without the electromagnetic field, planet Earth would be a desolate and barren rocky planet like Mars.
Even with a constellation of favorable conditions, it took 4 billion years and slow magic of evolution for humans to arrive. But for the dinosaur destroying meteoric annihilation, humans may not have stood a chance. There are trillions of variables in cosmos and no less evolutionary miracles on Earth that eventually made humans happen.
Let's get used to it.
We are the stuff made from stars.
Special does not get any more special.
At roughly 14 billion years, the universe is very young. It will take many trillions upon trillions of years for the universe to settle into infinite cold and dark eventuality.
We have but a fleeting moment of consciousness and conscience.
We need to live them both.
A gift so special can’t be trifled away.
Without benefiting from this cosmic context, we burden ourselves with proximate concerns and perish happiness.
Many drivers of our happiness are glimpsed through the prism of this mismatch. We measure our success as not where we are but where we should be. Our self-worth, our job, our body image, and a million other metrics we insist upon instrumenting our life through are tailor-made recipes for unhappiness. The intensity of effort and sanity of mind can coexist.
Equanimity is a choice.
It's a minor curiosity that equanimity is not a built-in evolutionary feature. I assume God bestowed that choice as a more significant part of individual autonomy.
The same may pertain to accountability.
This gravitational pull toward mismatch is counterintuitive to sanity and nurtures self-pity. We can choose better and help remove the parallax for corrected optics.
Happiness can be a choice.
It need not be a mere slave to desired outcomes.
Dr. Brij Bhambi specializes in cardiac and vascular intervention, nuclear cardiology, consultative and general cardiology and holds board certification in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is a chief medical officer at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.