Andy Wahrenbrock

 Henry Barrios

I recently saw a posting online that we should unplug America then plug it back in. Maybe just in time we dodged a bullet, per the Associated Press in Sunday’s Californian, “Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back from brink of unprecedented national default.” Crisis averted, but where does the “brink” go? What happens to it?

As expected, with all the fanfare and hype of a professional wrestling cage match, Congress and the president inked another debt ceiling deal. After all, they can drive the nation over the debt cliff but they cannot default, that would be un-American. For context, in 2011 a similar debt ceiling scrap occurred in Congress. Since 2011, U.S. public debt has mushroomed from $14.7 trillion to $32-33 trillion (estimated by year end). If the trend line of the U.S. government’s budget from 1990-2019 were extended to the 2023 budget, it would be more than a trillion dollars less than budgeted.

