I recently saw a posting online that we should unplug America then plug it back in. Maybe just in time we dodged a bullet, per the Associated Press in Sunday’s Californian, “Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back from brink of unprecedented national default.” Crisis averted, but where does the “brink” go? What happens to it?
As expected, with all the fanfare and hype of a professional wrestling cage match, Congress and the president inked another debt ceiling deal. After all, they can drive the nation over the debt cliff but they cannot default, that would be un-American. For context, in 2011 a similar debt ceiling scrap occurred in Congress. Since 2011, U.S. public debt has mushroomed from $14.7 trillion to $32-33 trillion (estimated by year end). If the trend line of the U.S. government’s budget from 1990-2019 were extended to the 2023 budget, it would be more than a trillion dollars less than budgeted.
This is a function of the major bulge in 2020-2022 for various giveaways and money printing related to a global flu-like virus. Yet congress is benchmarking 2022 as a budget reference point, making permanent the one-time and or temporary increases from the COVDI-19 period. Per Congressional Budget Office numbers, for fiscal year 2023 government revenue it estimated at 18.1 percent of GDP. Spending is estimated at 25.3 percent. This ratio is with supposedly good employment stats and a growing, albeit slowly, economy.
Neo-reality
It would appear politicians, the U.S. Treasury, investment markets, the Fed, and many voters carry on with the expectation that there will be sufficient demand for the ever-increasing supply of treasury paper at whatever interest rate the Fed deems proper. A dangerous assumption, even if valid (see revenue vs. spending above cited above) the question still remains whether the old adage — all debts will be paid either by the borrower or the lender — is true and accurate. A footnote; debt repayment in devalued money is a de facto, (or in facto, take your pick), type of default. An art form developed in the bowels of the Federal Reserve and religiously applied by our government.
Those that believe that living above our station today while passing the bill a generation downstream amounts to the debt ceiling deal as another colossal national betrayal, mathematically and morally they have a tough point to counter argue.
A tell alluding to how shallow the debt ceiling increase arguments come across is in the “grandma won’t get her Social Security” narrative. As though there is not a SS trust fund with a few trillion of assets for that purpose.
Or further that the government is incapable of furloughing employees or delaying payments or projects for contractors. Or, perhaps clawing back a few billions from the 51st state, Ukraine. I suspect there are billions setting in a bank account somewhere.
Window closed
The money question is whether America’s debt addiction, or the world’s for that matter, can be slowed much less reversed. The answer is absolutely, but not on America’s terms. As if the above is not issue enough, the U.S. government’s unfunded liabilities are estimated to be above the $100 trillion mark, consisting of unfunded obligations for Social Security, Medicare and military and veteran pensions.
This collides with historical economics that states that an empire cannot sustain an economic system based upon both excess debt and currency debasement (not to mention foreign entanglements).
America is increasingly testing the validity of these theories, as savvy observers point out that we are in the early stages of the default or inflate phase. Contemporary American politics strongly suggests that any potential leadership armed with the ideals and discipline to implement the needed fixes cannot get elected, ideals such as large decreases in taxes and very, very large decreases in the breath, width and depth of government. Ask Ron Paul.
Maybe the un-plug and plug back in idea is worth a try.
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield. He can be reached at wahrenbrock@att.net.