Each year on the third Saturday of May, we recognize the sacrifices our active-duty hometown heroes and their families make each and every day. From my own experience serving in the United States Army, and also as a proud supporter of fellow veterans and active service members, the significance and history of Armed Forces Day is a topic I take great pride in sharing with future generations.
Let’s go back in time. WWII is over. The alliance of the United States, UK and USSR is disintegrating. The Soviets have installed governments in eastern European countries, and with U.S. aid to the western European countries under the Marshall Plan, the United States and USSR have drawn a line in the sand.
The blockade of Berlin attempted by the USSR in 1948 provided the first Cold War crisis. It was followed by the first explosion of a nuclear warhead by the USSR and the rise of the Chinese communist government.
Faced with Communist aggression, the division of east and west and the loss of its sole claim to nuclear weapons, the United States stood up and reminded the world who it was and what it stood for. And we did it with class and dignity.
On August 31, 1949, then-Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson announced the creation of Armed Forced Day to celebrate the unification of active-duty service members under one department — the Department of Defense.
President Harry Truman stated in a presidential proclamation on Feb. 27, 1950, “Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, 1950, marks the first combined demonstration by America’s defense team of its progress, under the National Security Act, towards the goal of readiness for any eventuality. It is the first parade of preparedness by the unified forces of our land, sea and air defense.”
None of this was by chance. "E Pluribus Unum" was the motto of the 13 colonies united against foreign aggression, it was the motto of the United States as it brought its military forces together after WWII as a unified and celebrated force for all the world to see and it is our motto today in a world of division, aggression and challenges.
As it has from the beginning, America declares we are “out of many, one,” as it honors and celebrates our unified armed forces on Saturday. America stands with its military and says, “Soldier and civilian, we are, out of many, one.”
The courage and sacrifice of our Armed Forces, their unified ready front, and the unified front of American civilians and soldiers, revitalizes hope for the rest of the free world that by working together in discipline and faith, the ideals of freedom will always prevail.
State Sen. Shannon Grove represents California's District 16, which encompasses large portions of Kern, Tulare and San Bernardino counties. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.