The sound of a modern day inquisition is reflected in this statement: “It's time for Godly pushback to begin” by the Rev. Angelo Frazier in his namesake Community Voices of Sept. 16.
Lucky for those of us who challenge the self-righteous’ religious views, the times of burning you on the stake are long gone. Nonetheless, the Inquisition and the religious dogmas of the various religions have made the modern world what it is today. For further information, read “God’s Jury. The Inquisition And The Making of the Modern World” by Cullen Murphy.
According to the book, “The Inquisition conducted its last execution in 1826 - the victim was a Spanish schoolmaster convicted of heresy. But… ”not only did its offices survive into the twentieth century, in the modern world its spirit is more influential than ever.”
Example: “Human rights, gay rights and women’s rights are not intrinsically the same,” says Frazier. Are gays and women not humans? So, because women give us life, and gays are not like the rest of us, we should treat them differently? If so, what gives men the right to have everyone comply with a mythological god? We are told that God “CREATED” us, so he must have created gay people and women by choice. No? If not, how do you know? How do you read God’s mind?
The reverend goes on: “The confusion between rights and privileges has become mind-numbing. Rights are afforded to us from God, privileges are granted to us by man.”
So now the “Bill of Rights” will be the Bill of Privileges?
Cardinal Salvatore Cordileone, in following the same Catholic doctrine of the Inquisition, thinks he can save human souls. He claimed that his intent on repudiating Nancy Pelosi publicly and requesting of her to repudiate her stance on abortion (flashback to the Inquisition), was to save her soul. Can religious men (humans of flesh and blood) save the soul which is (if it must exist) something of a supernatural dimension? Mrs. Pelosi will not be burned on the stake, but she was denied communion by Cordileone. Oh, well! The rules of the club.
According to Cordileone’s letter to Mrs. Pelosi, “Christians have, indeed, always upheld the dignity of human life in every stage, especially the most vulnerable, beginning with life in the womb.” Ironically, however, according to the San Francisco Examiner, “The Catholic diocese in San Francisco (Cardinal Cordileone’s place of work) has settled roughly $87 million worth of sex abuse cases against priests and others associated with the church…”
Now, in a letter to the editor, Raymond Reed suggests that we “teach the fundamentals” of the Bible. I must say that inarguably, the Bible got the fundamentals completely wrong. Christian scientists will concur. Christian scientists argue three fundamental reasons for God’s existence: 1. The fine tuning of the universe; 2. Intelligent design; and 3. The information and order in DNA sequencing and the Big Bang Theory.
Arguing the case for the existence of Adam and Eve nowadays is plain foolish. Even the Catholic Church (in 1952) and some Protestant churches have recognized the fundamental mistake (that Adam and Eve existed). In other words, they have accepted the Big Bang Theory and the Theory of Evolution with the caveat that God created everything. Could it be because it was Georges Lemaitre, a Belgian priest and physicist, who discovered the concept of Big Bang Theory? Doesn't it make sense that if God created this world, he had scientific knowledge and as such we should listen to human scientists instead of the primitive religious men of the Bible?
In the context of the Jan. 6 riots, Reverend Frazier said, "We call for people to get informed. Argue from a place of wisdom, not ignorance." It is good advice applicable to religion as well. Let’s avoid the mistakes of the Inquisition.
Luis Medina has a background in construction management and real estate development.