Luis Medina

Luis Medina has a background in construction management and real estate development.

 TBC

The sound of a modern day inquisition is reflected in this statement: “It's time for Godly pushback to begin” by the Rev. Angelo Frazier in his namesake Community Voices of Sept. 16.

Lucky for those of us who challenge the self-righteous’ religious views, the times of burning you on the stake are long gone. Nonetheless, the Inquisition and the religious dogmas of the various religions have made the modern world what it is today. For further information, read “God’s Jury. The Inquisition And The Making of the Modern World” by Cullen Murphy.