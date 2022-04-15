It seems as though any time a story involving the elections office is in The Californian, it includes comments from representatives of groups in the community that I have previously refuted in my public statements. Some of their comments are demonstrably false, others are misleading or reflect a misunderstanding of the election process. But there is no mention of my previous statements refuting their assertions. And I am not asked to comment on their statements. So, these false or misleading statements appear in The Californian unchallenged.
Your April 2 article regarding the elections tabulating equipment includes a reference to groups wanting to go back to hand counting ballots, which some people have claimed we were doing prior to 2016. However, we have not hand counted votes in more than 50 years. We were not hand counting votes when we used touchscreens to vote 15 years ago or hand counting the holes in the punch cards used in the 1990s. Equipment was used to tabulate the results. And with hundreds of thousands of ballots, each with as many as 20 races, it would take many months to hand count all the votes, even if we were to hire hundreds of temporary workers to do the counting. The results would certainly not be known on election night, as was stated in the article.
All the elections tabulating equipment has gone through rigorous testing at both the federal and state level before being certified for use in California. The equipment is required to be tested before each election. After the election, as stated in your article, we take a sample of 1 percent of the precincts and hand count all the votes on those ballots and compare the results to the machine tabulation. In both the 2020 election and the recall election, our hand count confirmed the machine tabulation. Voters can be confident in the accuracy of the vote tabulation.
Your article also contained a statement about groups “pushing the county to clean up the official list of registered voters.” Standing on its own, that leaves the impression there is a need to “clean up” the voter registration list. One of the reasons sometimes given for thinking the registration list is inaccurate is that the names of people who have moved are on the roster at the poll site.
However, on numerous occasions I have publicly addressed this issue. We update voter registration on a daily basis. Voters can notify us when they move or when a family member dies by using a form on our website. We also are notified if people put a change of address through the post office or if they register to vote in another county. When we learn that a voter has moved, we change their voting status to “inactive.”
Under California law, we cannot cancel their voter registration without attempting to get confirmation from the voter. If we are unable to obtain that confirmation, they remain in an “inactive” status. For most purposes, “inactive” is the same as “canceled.” They are not included in voter registration data and they are not mailed a ballot. However, there is one time we are required, by law, to include inactive voters and that is on the voter list at the poll site.
So just because a voter sees the name of a person they know has moved on the precinct roster, that does not mean that the voter registration list needs to be “cleaned up.” The law requires us to include inactive voters on the voter list at the poll place, with an indicator that they are “inactive.” The poll worker must confirm an inactive voter’s eligibility before that person can vote.
There is a video on our website KernVote.com that can answer many of the questions voters have about elections. The more voters know, the more confidence they can have in the integrity of the elections process.
Mary Bedard is Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk-Registrar of Voters.