“I don’t need the flu vaccine as I never had the flu all these years.” “I received the flu vaccine before but got the flu anyway.” “I am afraid of the potential side effects and complications of the flu vaccine.”
These are common responses I get whenever I recommend the flu vaccine to my patients. Although they seem to be valid concerns, the rationale behind these is lacking and the benefit of receiving influenza vaccine far outweighs its risks.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, influenza was the most frequent cause of death from a vaccine-preventable disease in the United States. Each year, around 140,000 to 810,000 patients are hospitalized, and 12,000 to 61,000 people die from the flu. Influenza is also an important cause of missed work and school.
Although children get influenza at a higher rate, the risk of complications, hospitalizations and deaths is higher among adults aged 65 years and older, children younger than 5 years, pregnant women and people of any age with medical conditions that place them at increased risk for complications from influenza. Therefore, the CDC recommends that all persons older than or equal to 6 months who do not have contraindications be vaccinated.
Vaccination provides an important protection from influenza illness and potential complications, which include bacterial pneumonia, worsening of any chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma and heart failure as well as respiratory failure and encephalitis, which could be fatal.
During the last six influenza seasons, influenza vaccination was shown to have prevented up to 1.6 to 6.7 million illnesses, 790,000 to 3.1 million outpatient medical visits, 39,000 to 87,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 to 10,000 deaths. As we age, our body’s ability to develop a good immune response following influenza vaccination also diminishes. Consequently, vaccines with the higher dose of antigen as found in Fluzone high dose can be used to provide older people with a better immune response and protection against influenza and its complications.
As the circulating strains of the influenza virus change each year, influenza vaccines are revised accordingly to target the new strains. Hence, even if you never had the flu in the past, you are still susceptible to getting infected from a new influenza virus strain. And even if the circulating strain does not match the strains found in the vaccine, cross protection still occurs to prevent severe influenza complications.
It is important to remember that receiving the influenza vaccine, like any other vaccine, does not provide 100 percent protection from getting sick, but it does help decrease the chance of being hospitalized and dying from influenza. For those who are concerned about the side effects and complications of the vaccine, most side effects are usually mild and resolve on their own; severe complications from the vaccine are extremely rare. Complications from the vaccine may also occur more frequently if you get sick with influenza.
Not getting the flu vaccine is like riding in a car without a seat belt. It is always best to be prepared than deal with the aftermath.
Dr. Gerard Roque David is an infectious disease specialist with Kaiser Permanente Kern County Medical Center.