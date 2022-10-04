Dr.GerardRoqueDavid.jpg

Dr. Gerard Roque David is an infectious disease specialist with Kaiser Permanente Kern County Medical Center.

“I don’t need the flu vaccine as I never had the flu all these years.” “I received the flu vaccine before but got the flu anyway.” “I am afraid of the potential side effects and complications of the flu vaccine.”

These are common responses I get whenever I recommend the flu vaccine to my patients. Although they seem to be valid concerns, the rationale behind these is lacking and the benefit of receiving influenza vaccine far outweighs its risks.