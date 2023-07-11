Over the winter, California saw record levels of flooding. Parts of the state received up to three feet of rain over the course of three weeks. Cumulative snowfall for the state has been nearly triple the normal levels.

In Northern California, the Ocean Ridge Airport recently transformed into a basecamp for Pacific Gas and Electric efforts to keep the power on in the surrounding areas, where 300 workers were encamped to respond to downed trees and powerlines, high winds, landslides and other flood related issues.