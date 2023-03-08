“I am your voice, I am your warrior, I am your justice; and for those who feel wronged and betrayed I am your retribution,” says Donald John Trump. Successful religious and personality cult leaders have something for nearly everyone: For the uncertain, guidance. For those seeking strength, muscle. For those seeking assurance, validation. For those seeking protection, a defender. For those seeking a father, a daddy. For the downtrodden, an advocate. For those seeking admiration, a salute and a compliment. For those seeking rescue, a savior. For the wounded, comfort. For the aggrieved, promised recompense. For the angry, a voice. For the lonely, membership. For the overburdened, reprieve. For the beaten, encouragement. For the depressed, a lift. For the anxious, a calming presence. For the beleaguered, rest. For the confused, clarity. For the lost, direction. For the discouraged, inspiration. For the gullible, a pied piper. For the mystic, a priest. For the drowning, a lifeline. For the servile, a pat on the head. For the bitter, validation of and agreement with their grievance. For the weak, a hand. For the dependent, a rock. For the homeless, shelter. For the hopeless, faith. For the faithless, hope. For the empty, meaning. For the burnt out, renewal. For sheep, a shepherd. For the bored, excitement. For the cynical, optimism. For the contrarian, a fight. For the hateful, a target. For the frail, help. For the helpless, a crutch. For the weary, rest. For the mad, a scapegoat. For the floundering, a mission. For wolves, an alpha male to get in league with. And for a fellow con man, the thrill and thrall of watching a master in action.
And there you have it: the charisma, the magic, the serpentine seductiveness of religious and personality cult leaders. Donald John Trump’s secret sauce.
Candidates for the presidency, those who put it all on the line for the most powerful office in the world, those who put themselves under the microscope and in the spotlight, those who will be criticized mercilessly every day for four years and possibly beyond, have egos commensurate to the office they seek.
Big egos come in many forms:
• The Authoritarian – I want to be in control of all the levers of power I can get my hands on.
• The Hustler – I want the office to game the system for its perks — during my tenure and thereafter.
• The Glory-Seeker – I want the office to bask in the limelight of it and will lazily coast while in it.
• The Monetizer – I want the office to feather my nest as much as I can while in it and thereafter.
• The Missionary – I want the office so I can spread the religion of democracy around the globe.
• The Visonary – I want the office to see the lions lie down with the lambs, spears beaten into pruning hooks, and swords into plowshares.
• The Entitled – My Mayflower/Plymouth Rock ancestry makes me deserving of this office. It’s my birthright and patrimony.
• The Snob – I deserve this office because I’m among the elite.
• The Cult Leader – I want the office to lead my legions to the promised land.
• The Phony – I want this office and I will inflate my bona fides to window dress my qualifications for it.
• The Swashbuckler – Let me at it and I’ll fix everything by noon.
Have we had any of these types in office? We have. All of them. Some qualify for more than one category. We’re at the mercy of all comers for the presidency. We have only ourselves to blame for who gets it. And not one of them will ever be vetted for any level of security clearance. Let that sink in. Le Maistre was right when he said that all countries eventually get the government they deserve.
Brik McDill, Ph.D., is a retired psychologist and author of “Dangerous Marriage”; “Parenting the Prodigal”; and “Raising Safety-Smart Kids”. His newest, “Instilling Ethical Excellence... A Guide for Instilling Ethical Excellence in our Children,” is in production with an international publisher.