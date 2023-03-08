“I am your voice, I am your warrior, I am your justice; and for those who feel wronged and betrayed I am your retribution,” says Donald John Trump. Successful religious and personality cult leaders have something for nearly everyone: For the uncertain, guidance. For those seeking strength, muscle. For those seeking assurance, validation. For those seeking protection, a defender. For those seeking a father, a daddy. For the downtrodden, an advocate. For those seeking admiration, a salute and a compliment. For those seeking rescue, a savior. For the wounded, comfort. For the aggrieved, promised recompense. For the angry, a voice. For the lonely, membership. For the overburdened, reprieve. For the beaten, encouragement. For the depressed, a lift. For the anxious, a calming presence. For the beleaguered, rest. For the confused, clarity. For the lost, direction. For the discouraged, inspiration. For the gullible, a pied piper. For the mystic, a priest. For the drowning, a lifeline. For the servile, a pat on the head. For the bitter, validation of and agreement with their grievance. For the weak, a hand. For the dependent, a rock. For the homeless, shelter. For the hopeless, faith. For the faithless, hope. For the empty, meaning. For the burnt out, renewal. For sheep, a shepherd. For the bored, excitement. For the cynical, optimism. For the contrarian, a fight. For the hateful, a target. For the frail, help. For the helpless, a crutch. For the weary, rest. For the mad, a scapegoat. For the floundering, a mission. For wolves, an alpha male to get in league with. And for a fellow con man, the thrill and thrall of watching a master in action.

And there you have it: the charisma, the magic, the serpentine seductiveness of religious and personality cult leaders. Donald John Trump’s secret sauce.