The Roaring '20s
“By the summer of 1929 stocks were selling at twenty, thirty and forty times earnings. Stocks were split and re-split until the most capable accountant would have found it difficult to make a reasonable calculation. All sense of caution was lost, stocks were bought blindly and good bonds earning 4% or 5% were sneered at.”
The above is from a book "The Great Depression, A Diary" by Benjamin Roth. Roth was a lawyer from Youngstown, Ohio in the early 1920s until the 1950s. A well-read man, his diary notes were published in 2009 and describe the depression period in detail for Youngstown as well as the nation and western world. A common thread in his diary during the 1931-1941 period was employment, frozen cash withdrawals from banks, the lunacy of asset values in 1929, food lines, and potential inflation after FDR abolished the gold standard in 1933 and bankrolled numerous alphabet agencies.
“For the past two months there has been a complete lull in business activity of any kind. Far worse than any period during the past two years. There is little bankruptcy even because creditors have found it is useless to push their debtors.” June 10, 1932.
“The Secretary of the Treas. issues a new order calling in all gold in private hands. It will be paid at the old price of 20.34 per ounce instead of the world market price of 36.” Dec. 28, 1933.
Jan. 15, 1934: “An important monetary development took place today. President Roosevelt asked Congress: to devalue the gold dollar to between 50% and 60%,” the result “the government made an immediate profit of over $4 billion.” “The depression deepens and yesterday the stock-market crashed thru the low point of 1937. Prices are back to 1934.” March 25, 1938.
Different, only the same
The similarities between economic, financial and market conditions during 1929 and 2008 are several, which include, along with other factors, major speculation in assets and bank failures. The ensuing outcomes to this point appear quite different, most particularly stock and housing market bubbles and interest rates. From www.wallstreetonparade.com June 10, 2020: “December 2007: The Fed created a sprawling octopus of bailout programs for the mega banks and their foreign derivative counterparties. The Fed then battled in court for years to keep Congress and the public from learning the astronomical sum the Fed had spent to prop up failed banks across Wall Street. When the government finally released an audit of the Fed’s bailout programs on July 21, 2011, the tally came to a cumulative $16 trillion. But when the Levy Economics Institute added in other Fed bailout programs that the government audit had bypassed, the actual tally came to $29 trillion.”
Add to these figures $10 trillion to $15 trillion more from the September 2019 repo crisis and lockdowns (who’s even counting anymore) and you start to see a pattern. We have an economic/financial system that’s as good as our government; please tell me it ain’t so.
Consider the following; over the past 15 years, M2 money supply increased from $6.8 trillion to $20.2 trillion. U.S. public debt increased from $8.3 trillion to $28.2 trillion while output (GDP) increased from $13.6 trillion to an estimated $22 trillion. Through the lens of history, this appears to be a recipe to borrow and print the way to stagnation, best case. Or, perhaps a genuine 1929 market crash equivalent awaits us. After all, if goods and services are finite while money is (presumably) not, wouldn’t you think the Greeks or Romans would have figured it out? Quite the opposite as history recorded.
Predictably, for the umpteenth time, future turmoil in the markets will be met with evermore easy money and credit. A not-so-subtle difference between 1929, 2008, and today is that Wall Street, with some one and a half quadrillion in derivatives on their balance sheets, has mastered methods of leveraged speculation that make traders in 1929 look like rank amateurs. Those that command the reach and grasp to identify these risks (p.s. kindly let us know) more power to you, those that lack it, caution is the word.
As to the culture side of the matter — a depressing subject — as the man said, tough times make tough people. On the contrary, allow me to suggest that we shouldn’t expect a Greatest Generation II anytime soon. In fact, critical put-food-on-the-family’s-table theory may come back in vogue.