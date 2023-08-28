Both the recent Maui conflagration as well as Hurricane Hilary and the nearby Ojai earthquake represent catastrophic risks we face _ depending on where we live or happen to be at the (wrong) time.
Tragic loss of life and destruction of property are unpredictable as to time and date — yet those who proactively prepare will greatly increase their probability of survival.
Most in Maui have some form of fire insurance to restore their property and provide needed income during reconstruction — plus automobile insurance for the high number of total losses.
Most Californians have windstorm coverage, but flood insurance is not as prevalent. Nor is earthquake insurance.
With our proximity to the San Andreas Fault, we are in clear danger. Earthquake insurance should be seriously considered. Sooner, not later.
Beyond that offered by the California Earthquake Authority, a special form of insurance should be explored with your insurance broker called a “Difference in Conditions” policy focused on catastrophic risks. Such policies are usually lower in cost and include a lower deductible. Usually, flood insurance is an option.
The U.S. Geological Survey recently updated its long-term study of our earthquake risk. The “bad news” is that the “likelihood that California will experience a magnitude 8 or larger earthquake . . . has increased” 48.9%!”
The “good news” in their preceding statement (quoted only in part by me) projects the period during which such an event may occur to be over the next 30 years! Yet, according to USGS, such a disaster is 80 years overdue and could occur tomorrow!
Although its probability calculation did indeed increase almost 50%, it was from only 4.7% to 7% probability. Yet, it can still strike us severely.
Earthquake predictions as characterized by geologist Kimberly Blisniuk “… remain difficult. The San Andreas Fault is one of the best studied faults in the world yet there’s still so much we can do,” she concluded.
The risk is real. Like Maui, Hilary and Ojai, the results can be devastating. Experts believe such an event could cause 1,800 deaths and $200 billion in property losses.
Kern’s last “Really Big One” was not in 1952. Even though it destroyed most of downtown Bakersfield with an intensity of 7.3 on the Richter Scale, it was on the White Wolf Fault and not as intensive as major earthquakes on the San Andreas. That last truly major event was in 1857 — the Fort Tejon earthquake with an intensity of 7.9 – almost four times more intense than in 1952!
So, the experts tell us we are clearly overdue for the next “really big one!”
What can we each do to increase the probability we will NOT be part of such negative statistics? A highly helpful answer is the Great California ShakeOut earthquake drill on Oct. 19 at 10:19 a.m. (10/19 at 10:19).
This annual earthquake drill is intended for each of us — individually and organizationally. So far, 6.7 million in California already have registered to participate. Last year, this annual drill included 9.5 million participants. That number may be exceeded this year — especially if you and your organization participate.
Why do so?
• This is an opportunity to practice how to be safer — and survive — a major earthquake.
• It will help you (and your organization) update emergency preparedness plans, assure adequate supplies of food, water, essential medications, etc.
• It will provide peace of mind that you are prepared to survive and recover quickly.
• Finally, all data you’ll need from the ShakeOut organization is free!
To participate as an individual, family or organization, register at shakeout.org/california to receive email updates and access very helpful data on survival as individuals and/or organizations. Click on “Start Here” on the website’s initial page. Then, review the helpful (complimentary) data for you, your family, or your organization.
If you do so, you’ll enjoy one of the major benefits of sound risk management — “a quiet night’s sleep!”
John Pryor is a local risk management consultant and author of multiple articles as well as a 281-page book, “Quality Risk 76Management Fieldbook” published by International Risk Management Institute in Dallas. It integrates risk management, quality management and general management principles and best practices to mitigate if not eliminate risk.