On a recent morning I arrived at our office in downtown Bakersfield to find the driver’s side window bashed in on a pickup truck. This pickup truck was scheduled to be towed to the dealership that morning to have the catalytic convertor and transmission oil pan replaced after the convertor was stolen and oil pan damaged two weeks ago along with another vehicle. This story, or one like it, happens over and over. I’m sick and tired of it.
California’s grand experiment to remove any consequences for most property and drug crimes has failed miserably. Under the guise of criminal justice reform, Sacramento politicians who live in gated communities shielded from the impact of most crime on their community along with misguided voters (Proposition 47) have made a series of mistakes over the past several years and we are paying the consequences for it. Property crime is widespread throughout our community and law enforcement does very little to control it because there are no consequences if they do arrest someone. This has to change.
I lead an agency whose purpose is to provide safe, affordable housing for those in need in Kern County. We see the impact of California’s criminal justice failure on an almost daily basis. Our agency, our employees, and our tenants are repeated victims of crime. Vehicles stolen in broad daylight. Equipment stolen. Catalytic convertors stolen multiple times on the same vehicle. Units broken into and vandalized. We, like many companies, spend hundreds of thousands of dollars per year on security cameras, fencing, alarm systems, lighting and security with little efficacy.
The proceeds from these thefts are used to feed illicit drug habits and facilitate gang activity, resulting in increasing violent crime and drug overdoses. And the victims of these crimes are more likely to be poor, Hispanic and Black. There’s no justice for these members of the community who are just trying to live their lives in peace. We are hurting, not helping, when we fail to have consequences for crime.
While we need to let Sacramento know our frustration with rampant crime in our communities, I’m not optimistic things will change soon. Is there something we can do locally? Can city or county government pass ordinances that create real consequences for criminals? Can we use Measure N funds or federal stimulus funds to fund jail or prison beds or work crews so criminals can spend some quiet time to think about the damage they are causing their neighbors and our community?