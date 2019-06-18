It’s one of your worst nightmares. The moment you realize that someone has stolen your purse and everything in it.
It happened to me one recent Friday after I stupidly left my purse at a local restaurant following a luncheon. I’m so busy, I didn’t even realize it until the following morning after receiving a couple of “fraud alerts.” My first thought was, “what do I do now?” I’d never been faced with this situation — not since I was 12 and had my purse stolen at church. All I had at that time was cash, but it was upsetting to a sixth-grader who thought church was a safe place.
Once I realized my current situation, I went into practical mode and rushed to my bank, Kern Schools Federal Credit Union. Kern Schools went on high alert right away when all of a sudden charges and debit transactions started showing up on my debit card. Thankfully, only a small amount was actually stolen and that amount was replaced quickly by the bank.
I was initially waited on by Jasmine at the Coffee Road branch near Olive Drive. Although a few folks were in front of me on the wait list, she quickly saw that I was in distress and said that she’d help me right away rather than refer me to someone else. I had no form of photo ID except a very old, expired passport, but Jasmine said she recognized me because I had been her communications professor at Cal State Bakersfield her first year of college. How lucky was that?!
Jasmine handled my situation with professionalism and efficiency, while also managing to empathize with my situation along the way. The only thing she wasn’t able to do was actually print out my new debit card because the branch’s machine was broken. However, she told me I could go into any branch first thing Monday morning and they could print my card.
So, first thing Monday morning, I went into Kern Schools’ downtown branch and met with a teller named Julia. As I began to tell my tale, she said, “Oh, I know who you are. Jasmine’s one of my best friends and Saturday she told me she’d helped one of her former professors whose purse had been stolen.”
In a matter of minutes, Julia had printed out my new debit card and I was on my way. Thank God for Kern Schools, Jasmine and Julia! You have made me a forever client.
My next amazing experience happened at the DMV. I know what you’re thinking … You’ve got to be kidding?! If I hadn’t lived it, I’d be thinking the very same thing. I knew I needed to replace my driver’s license ASAP. I had just renewed my license in April.
I was pleasantly surprised to find out that the DMV office on F Street is open until 5 p.m. on Saturday, so I headed over (without an appointment of course). I brought a book. I figured this would be a long, drawn-out ordeal. Boy, was I wrong! After I checked in on the computer, I was quickly called to a window. I was pleasantly surprised to find out that I didn’t need any form of ID – only my thumb print. Within minutes, I had a printed temporary driver license in hand. It took me less than 20 minutes total.
I think it’s easy for us to become bitter and jaded after something like this happens. But I think it’s important that we don’t. I like to remember that most people are good, honest and loving. I feel sorry for those (like the ones who stole my purse) who aren’t.
I’m also very thankful that I don’t buy expensive purses.
Katie Price is a counselor at Bakersfield High School and a speech and communications adjunct at CSU Bakersfield.