And the shootings continue. Should ownership of all ARs be banned? Maybe not yet. In 1991 Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger emphatically stated that NRA lobbyists’ use of the Second Amendment, in coordination with American gun manufacturers to increase gun sales, was “the biggest fraud ever perpetrated on the American people.”

As badly worded as it is (“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Yikes!), our Second Amendment is clearly akin to today’s Switzerland’s citizen-militia in which all males are required to own military weapons and be always ready. Before and during our Revolutionary War and even up to and during the War of 1812 we had no “well-regulated Militia” and relied heavily on un- or poorly paid citizen self-armed “Minute-Men.”