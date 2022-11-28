And the shootings continue. Should ownership of all ARs be banned? Maybe not yet. In 1991 Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger emphatically stated that NRA lobbyists’ use of the Second Amendment, in coordination with American gun manufacturers to increase gun sales, was “the biggest fraud ever perpetrated on the American people.”
As badly worded as it is (“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Yikes!), our Second Amendment is clearly akin to today’s Switzerland’s citizen-militia in which all males are required to own military weapons and be always ready. Before and during our Revolutionary War and even up to and during the War of 1812 we had no “well-regulated Militia” and relied heavily on un- or poorly paid citizen self-armed “Minute-Men.”
Some context: The female brain reaches its maturity before the age of 20 while the male brain doesn’t fully mature until 25 or beyond. The frontal lobe of the female brain where executive functioning is located with the ability to put the brakes on unwise action comes on line five to six years before the male’s.
Over the millions of years we humans were evolving, the males of all chordate species (animals with a backbone) including man were physically stronger and more territorially aggressive, and while in their vigorous youth were by instinct unafraid to enter into mortal combat with a trespasser or an aggressor. Their irrepressible impulse was to fight to protect their territory, mate(s) and offspring. They were also the ones who went out to hunt and physically confront danger for which physical strength and prowess were premium. Vigorous immediate action trumped thinking.
The females of the chordates, having delivered their young, were more evolved to shelter and care for them in more soothing and comforting ways, prepare food and clothing, and keep the home front organized. Males slightly outnumbered females and were expendable. Still do, and still are — 106 to 100. Another male stepped into his place. To lose a female was a more serious loss. Motherless children often died.
Long story short, the male vigor of youth and fighting fitness coincided with instinctual physically aggressive impulses. But by age 25, the fighting and hunting male’s strength started slowly to ebb while his brain slowly got smarter and less aggressively impulsive. Over time, certainly by his late twenties, his frontal lobe (executive functions) came fully online and he settled down — a lot.
There’s more to the story. The thinking brain and the emotional brain are incompatible with each other. When “fight or flight” kicks in with its surges of adrenalin/noradrenalin, thinking stops and emotions take over. There’s even a term for it: the “amygdala hijack.” That’s when aggression or paralysis (fight, freeze, or flee) happen. It’s hardwired. It can’t be helped. Or changed.
So, what does all the above have to do the question of ARs?
• Most people killed in a mass shooting are killed with an AR.
• Other weapons kill far fewer people per incident.
• Most AR mass killings are committed by a person below the age of 25.
• Virtually all AR mass killings are done by someone who’s very angry.
• We cannot identify, corral and cure every angry person.
We can however try to keep ARs out of angry hands by making 25 the age of purchase and possession. Before we get to the point of prohibiting the sale and possession of ARs altogether, let’s try raising the age of purchase and possession of them to the age when brains normally settle down: 25. Will that stop all mass killings? No. Will it necessarily reduce the number of them? No. Will it necessarily keep an AR out of the hands of someone who is desperate to obtain one? No.
Research has shown, though, that if you raise the difficulty level of buying something, fewer of those things will be bought. Upshot: the fewer the number of ARs out there, the fewer will be the number of people killed by them, for no good reason other than someone under 25 is in a very bad mood.
Brik McDill, PhD. is a retired psychologist and author of several books on marriage and parenting.