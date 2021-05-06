I remember asking my Dad at age 5 about an impassioned man on the street corner with a sign saying the world was coming to an end by an infernal blaze in 1970. The man seemed very concerned and insistent on his knowledge. Turns out he was wrong. I’ve always wondered if he ever reflected or learned from his failed prediction. My Dad remembered asking his father in the 1930s about the exact same thing from a different man on a different street corner. Seems to me if you’re going to join any movement that prophesizes monumental and/or tragic events in the future, you should check how their previous prophecies have worked out.
Like many, I studied geology because I love nature, history and science. The earth has some 4.5 billion years of rocks to investigate. Life on earth preserved through the fossil record gives us about 3.5 billion years of organic data to study. Through radiometric and isotopic analysis, geoscientists determine the age of rocks and fossils and figure out a great deal about the earth’s temperature, sea-level rise and fall, CO2 levels and the plants and animals that lived in those times.
I’m not aware of any geoscientist who denies that the earth has been through much hotter, colder, wetter, drier, higher and lower sea levels and both lower and much, much higher levels of CO2 in our 3.5 billion years of life. In fact, our present level of CO2 around 420 ppm (which undeniably is currently rising) throughout the vast majority of geologic time has been up to 20 times higher than the present level.
It may come as a shock to some that 31,487 degreed scientists (in the USA alone) including more than 9,000 with Ph.D.’s signed a petition in 2008 (Global Warming Petition Project) saying NO to climate alarmism. Among the quotable parts of the petition is this statement “There is no convincing scientific evidence that human releases of CO2, methane or other greenhouse gases is causing, or will in the foreseeable future cause catastrophic heating of the earth’s atmosphere and disruption of earth’s climate. Moreover, there is substantial scientific evidence that increases in atmospheric CO2 produce many beneficial effects upon the natural plant and animal environments of the earth”. Wow! That’s a tiny bit different than “97 percent consensus” and “the science is settled” opinions that we so commonly hear.
The IPCC does not to my knowledge have a single geologist on its panel. I wonder why they don’t have dozens providing historic perspective on billions of years of climate that has already occurred. Despite politicians, talking heads and potentially questionable folks who stand on street corners with signs proclaiming the end is near, the majority of earth scientists reject it based on our scientific analysis from billions of years of data.
There are hundreds of widely published articles in the last 60 years on climate that have been spectacularly wrong. The climate models have been spectacularly wrong. The world did not end, humanity did not existentially freeze or fry despite repeated assurances it would.
The Green future some might believe they seek requires massive strip mining of the earth on a scale thousands of times greater than what is currently being done. Will “environmentalists” truly stand behind that destructive crusade? Fully check your assumptions, measure your predictions and be very careful of what you wish for.
Jeff Vaughan is a geologist living in Bakersfield.